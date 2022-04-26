STATEHOUSE (April 20, 2022) — Communities in Senate District 23 will receive more than $5.4 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG), said State Sen. Phil Boots (R-Crawfordsville) in a news release.
The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since its enactment, the program has awarded more than $1 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.
In Senate District 23, the following communities received grants:
Advance received $98,377.50;
Attica received $224,579.47;
Boone County received $320,189.37;
Covington received $178,523.96;
Crawfordsville received $195,418.65;
Fountain County received $1 million;
Jamestown received $170,239.50;
Lebanon received $315,300;
Parke County received $717,972.22;
Rockville received $201,073.49;
Veedersburg received $628,662.78;
Vermillion County received $613,297.50;
Warren County received $665,720.62; and
West Lebanon received $79,244.42.
“Maintaining Indiana’s roads and bridges is an important part of sustaining a strong state and a thriving economy,” Boots said. “I’m pleased to see so many communities in our district receive this funding, as it will have a direct impact on our local infrastructure.”
Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 10,000 receive a 75%/25% match, while counties with populations greater than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations greater than 10,000 receive a 50%/50% match.
The CCMG offers two rounds of applications each year, with the next call for applications occurring in July of 2022.