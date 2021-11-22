STATEHOUSE — Communities in Senate District 23 will receive nearly $7 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG), said State Sen. Phil Boots (Crawfordsville) in a recent press release.
The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since it was put into place, the program has awarded more than $1 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.
In Senate District 23, the following communities received grants:
Boone County received $431,655;
Crawfordsville received $259,981.20;
Fountain County received $999,749.76;
Hillsboro received $120,000;
Lebanon received $999,530.55;
Montgomery County received $1 million;
Parke County received $972,117.36;
Warren County received $366,890.79;
Waynetown received $364,728.75;
West Lebanon received $63,009.92;
Whitestown received $1 million; and
Williamsport received $346,434.75.
"It's great to see so many communities in Senate District 23 receiving this funding, especially West Lebanon, which in previous years has never received a Community Crossings grant," Boots said. "I look forward to the value these projects will have within our community and the impact they will have on daily commutes."
Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 10,000 receive a 75%/25% match, while counties with populations of greater than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations of greater than 10,000 receive a 50%/50% match.
The CCMG offers two rounds of applications each year, with the next call for applications occurring in early 2022.