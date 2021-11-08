The Devon Theatre in Attica was packed Saturday night with fans of “The Andy Griffith Show”.
The theater was the venue for “Mayberry Man”, a crowd-funded independent film that pays homage to the television series and what it means to people today.
An Attica native had a part in the movie and met with audience members, as did some others from the film as well as some tribute artists.
Jeff Gossett of Attica had a role in the movie and also was instrumental in getting the movie shown in Attica. People could see the movie Nov. 5-7, with the special event on Nov. 6.
Gossett plays Rayfield in the movie.
“It’s not a big part, but it’s a nice little part,” he said. “I got involved in the Mayberry thing over 20 years ago. I met the Howell brothers about three years ago at Mayberry Days in Mt. Airy, N.C., and we became good friends. After Stark Howell made his first trip to Mt. Airy, after a week of spending with us he said ‘I think I have an idea for movie script’. A few months later he gave me a call and said ‘check your email’. He’d sent me a script for ‘Mayberry Misdemeanor’, which because ‘Mayberry Man’.
“That happened in 2018. In 2019 we started to do a Kickstarter fund raiser for the movie. The movie is completely fan-funded. There’s no Hollywood money in it. It’s all backed by the fans. We started shooting on Labor Day of 2020, right in the middle of the pandemic.
“About 85 percent of this movie was shot in Indiana, in the Danville, Fishers, Indianapolis area. The rest of it we spent about four days in Mt. Airy, N.C., Andy Griffith’s hometown, filming down there and they shot a couple of days in L.A.
“We wrapped up in about a year. We had our first red carpet premiere in Danville, Indiana, at Bill Wright’s Royal Theatre for all the backers of the movie in that area. Then they did a red carpet for the backers in L.A. and we did a red carpet for the backers in Mt. Airy. I didn’t go to the red carpet in L.A. Now we are going around the country doing single screen theater showings of the movie.
“Attica is my hometown. I was raised here in Attica. Robie Criswell, the owner of the Historic Devon Theatre, did everything he could to get us in here. It’s awesome. We’re here tonight. We’ve got the band who was in the movie here and about seven cast members here and the producer Cort Howell.
“This is kind of paying tribute to their dad and the fans. It’s all about the fans and the Mayberry spirit.”
Gossett’s son, Coy, was a production assistant for the movie. His wife, Stephanie, “beat me to the set many, many mornings. She was one of the COVID check-in people at 6 a.m. every morning. She did all kinds of stuff, running around, merchandise sales and stuff like that,” he said.
Berachah Valley, the bluegrass band featured in the movie, was on hand to perform for the audience. They performed a few songs and got the audience singing along to several. Dixie the Praying Dog was also present in Attica Nov. 6. Dixie plays Lucy in the movie.
Cort Howell, producer of the show and son of actor Hoke Howell, who played Dud Wash on “The Andy Griffith Show”, said, “So ‘Mayberry Man’ was a movie that was crowd-funded with the fans. It was inspired by a trip my brother, Stark Howell, took. He is the writer and director. He took a trip to the Mayberry Festival and actually one of the people he met and became friends with is Jeff Gossett.
“Jeff was one of the people that he met with and was inspired to write the movie that celebrates the fan community and ‘The Andy Griffith Show’. It’s not a remake of the show. It’s a tribute. And, it’s filled with tribute artists who entertain at the festivals. It’s a storyline that would come right from ‘The Andy Griffith Show’. It’s an original story with some original characters. Even the character that appear to be Barney and Gomer are tribute artists. We’re not trying to replicate those characters from ‘The Andy Griffith Show’. These are fans who dress up like Barney and Gomer and so forth. So no one has to show up and try to be Don Knotts.
“It celebrates the fan community as much as it does ‘The Andy Griffith Show’. We knew we can’t replicate ‘The Andy Griffith Show’. It’s one of the best shows ever made and if you ask a Mayberry fan it is THE best show ever made.
“We tried to treat it with respect and having people involved that were connected to the show. My brother, Stark Howell, wrote and directed it. I produced it. Our father was on the show a couple of episodes as Dud Wash. Dixie Griffith, Andy Griffith’s daughter, supported the project and is an executive producer. Karen Knotts, Don Knotts’ daughter, is in the movie. She plays herself. George Lindsey Jr., is ‘Goober’’s, George Lindsey’s son, supported the project. We had a lot people involved who have a connection to the show.
“Another thing that doesn’t get talked about enough is the music in the movie. A lot of it is taken right from ‘The Andy Griffith Show’. Earl Hagen was the composer who did the music for ‘The Andy Griffith Show’. He’s passed on but his widow said we could use his music for the movie. If you are familiar with the show you’ll hear some familiar tunes. We don’t use “The Whistle” theme, but a lot of the theme, like Barney’s them and the Mayberry March, I think fans will recognize and it really gives some authenticity to the movie.”
Howell said his father was a character actor who had many roles throughout his career. Dud Wash “was one of the good parts he had. He’s in a couple of very popular episodes.”
Their father was in “hundreds of shows” throughout his career. “Some we watched. Some we didn’t,” he said. “It’s always interesting being the child of a character actor. We also had a connection to the Howard family, Ron and Clint. They were buddies with Stark and my other brother who is not part of this project. They hung out with Ron and Clint as kids. Our fathers were best friends and writing partners. We were just always kind of around it.”
“Mayberry Man” has been show in about a dozen different states, he said. “Mostly old-fashioned, single-screened theaters. We’re doing this all ourselves.” Howell said showing the movie in theaters is a way to “spread the Mayberry spirit”.
The movie is available on DVD, which can be purchased at mayberryman.com and also streaming online on Amazon.
The audience was able to ask a few questions after the movie was shown as well as mingle with the cast and purchase DVDs, posters and other items if they so chose.