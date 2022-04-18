As I’m typing this it is the 18th of April and surprisingly, there is snow on the ground. Despite this, I am confident the snow will quickly melt and we will soon be able to resume spraying our lawns and gardens with all sorts of pesticides and other miracle chemical potions. Therefore, this seems a good time for me to trot out my annual cautionary statement about how we all tend to be way too relaxed and carefree when using pesticides. These substances are not naturally occurring. Humans have no evolutionary experience with them. Most of these pesticides have only been in use for a few decades and in essence, this is an experiment. We are the lab rats in this experiment and I feel like we may not be faring too well. The good news is that the really harsh and toxic pesticides are restricted and can only be purchased by certified pesticide applicators. The pesticides available to the general public at the lawn and garden center tend to be more forgiving than their restricted use counterparts. This certainly does not mean they are safe and that you don’t need to be cautious when using them. As an example, let’s look at one of the most widely used garden and flower bed herbicides – Preen. I am sure that many of you have half used bottles of Preen in your garage or out on the porch right now. Preen is an herbicide that will kill weeds as they germinate but will not adversely affect existing flowers and vegetable plants. The packaging of Preen makes it appear that you are buying a little bottle of sunshine. The decal includes images of flowers and a beautiful red ripe tomato. The active ingredient in Preen is trifluralin which is the same thing as the agricultural herbicide sold as Treflan. Perhaps if homeowners were buying trifluralin in a plain yellow bottle with black text and no photos, it would be harder to lose sight of the fact that it contains a synthetic pesticide. Trifluralin, regardless of how it is marketed, causes eye irritation, is harmful if swallowed and can cause severe allergic skin reactions. It is also extremely toxic to fish and aquatic invertebrates. Allow some overspray to land in your koi pond and you will likely have some floating carp.
With all pesticides, you should read the label before even opening the bottle. Follow the directions on the label. It is a legal document. If you use the pesticide in a way that is inconsistent with the label and you cause a problem-for instance, you cause your neighbor’s fish to float- you may face monetary fines. When handling these substances, remember they are most dangerous before they are diluted. This means that you need to exercise extra caution when pouring and mixing. Once you have the active ingredient diluted in water, you can relax just a bit. When pouring, mixing and applying it is a good idea to wear closed-toe shoes, a long sleeve shirt, long pants, chemical resistant gloves and eye protection (either goggles or eyeglasses with side protectors). Since you are already wearing all of these items, why not continue wearing them while you apply the pesticide? One last tip for minimizing your exposure to these pesticides is to simply not apply them at all. They can certainly improve the appearance of a lawn and take some of the labor out of gardening, but considering their current elevated pricing and their health risks it is becoming more difficult to see where there is enough reward to merit using them.