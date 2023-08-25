Benton County Sheriff John Cox reported on social media Aug. 24 about an arrest made of an Earl Park man.
The information reads, “On Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at approximately 1430 hours, Benton County Sheriffs Deputies served a search warrant at 107 S. Spring Street in Earl Park Indiana. Upon entry the deputies located a bag containing what appeared to be a homemade explosive device. Deputies backed out of the residence, set up a perimeter and the Tippecanoe County Bomb Squad was summoned. An explosives technician, along with an explosives K-9 and handler, arrived and rendered the device safe. Deputies then resumed searching the residence and located a variety of illegal drugs and paraphernalia. The resident was not home at the time the search warrant was served so an attempt to locate was put out to surrounding police agencies.
“While deputies completed their evidence collection, the resident was located at an address in Fowler, Indiana. Lester W. Wooten, age 55, of 107 S. Spring Street in Earl Park Indiana was arrested on the following charges and booked into the Benton County Jail.
• Possession of Marijuana
• Possession of Methamphetamine
• Possession of Paraphernalia
• Possession of Syringes
• Possession of a Controlled Substance
• Possession of a Destructive or Explosive Device.
“Special thanks to the Benton County EMS, Benton County EMA, Earl Park Fire Department, Fowler Police Department and the Tippecanoe County Bomb Squad for their assistance in this case. The reports will be forwarded to the Benton County Prosecutors Office for review and final filing of charges.”