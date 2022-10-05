The Keller-Quigg-Moyers was recently honored with the Hoosier Homestead Award.
Brooke Sauter, who lives on the farm with her significant other Tom, whose family has owned the farm for generations, recently discussed the farm’s history and how it feels to receive the Hoosier Homestead Award.
She said it was awesome to receive the award.
Sauter said Tom’s mother started working on gathering the material for the Hoosier Homestead Award project at least 15 years ago.
“To fulfill that project that she had started was really pleasing for me, personally, to kind of pick up where she left off,” she said. “I never got to meet her, but I have learned a lot about her because she was a published author and a researcher. It was a personal project for me to finish that project for her.”
Going to the Indiana State Fair to receive the award was also important to Sauter with this project. Sauter has served as a historical re-enactor in the past, that’s how she and Tom met, in such projects as the Feast of the Hunter’s Moon and the Pioneer Village the Indiana State Fair.
“Being part of Pioneer Village is kind of like having 300 aunts and uncles and grandparents and they’re all farm people so they really value this award,” she said. “They know what it means. So it really was cool to come and have one more neat experience at the Indiana State Fair. The state fair is a place for people to come and make positive memories of all kinds. So to add another neat experience to our repertoire of state fair memories was really cool.”
While Tom has five siblings who are all sentimental about the farm, Sauter said the family members are spread across the U.S. and weren’t able to make it to the award ceremony. Sauter said one family member planned on returning to the area soon and was looking forward to seeing the Hoosier Homestead Award sign at the farm.
Sauter provided a detailed history of the farm and her research into the farm’s history in a post on Facebook. The post is included below:
“The Keller farm was established in 1865 by German immigrant John Keller, who at one point had amassed over 250 acres of land in Benton County. John went on to have 12 children, the first five with his first wife who immigrated with him, before dying in childbirth with their sixth child. His second wife, Augusta, and John had seven more children.
Tom is a descendant of one of those seven, Clara (Keller) Quigg, who had two daughters. Tom’s grandmother, Verna Quigg, married Ed Moyars in 1933, who built the home we live in in 1938 on the family land.
Tom’s mother, Mary Annis Moyars Johnson, grew up in our home and went on to live in West Lafayette and create a legacy of her own. Through both her professional and hobby-focused history research, she started to put together the pieces for the Hoosier Homestead documentation before her passing in 2009.
I have always had an interest in history, and an appreciation for our home. So I started to dig around in our archives looking for information. In doing this, I learned that the Hoosier Homestead program has two ceremonies a year, one in March at the state house and one in August at the Fair. And I told Tom that I would research his family, if I could celebrate this achievement with my family — in Pioneer Village and around the fair.
So working on this project for two weeks back in the winter, I think I concluded why his mother paused on this project. For me, it started by spending two 8-hour days in the County Government building, and playing Government office Bingo. I spent the lion’s share of the days in the Recorder’s office, office pulling every deed for our land parcels, and then every deed for every one of the 12 Keller children. But I became friendly with the staff at the Health Department (for birth/death records), the surveyor’s office (for maps), the Clerk’s office (for the legal proceedings), and the Assessor’s office.
In addition to bouncing around the government building, I looked at Tom’s mother’s copious notes from this project. The most important detail I learned was that John Keller at one point also went by John Kelley. (Lost in translation when he arrived in the US?) But his marriage certificate and some land documents were addressed to John Kelley, not Keller. I was able to support this finding with a legal proceeding handled shortly after his death, as the Keller heirs needed to prove their rightful claim to John Kelley’s land.
I was stumped. I was able to accurately account for 1865-1901, when John died. But it got messy after that. See, splitting a chunk of land 13 ways (Each child and his widow) was challenging. The heirs had just worked it out by the time John’s widow Augusta died in 1906. After that, the descendants could not agree on how to split the land fairly and equally, thus they then entered into a 20-year legal battle that ended in 1923 with the land going up for auction. (Talk about historical puzzle pieces,...I found some of these letters from the attorney handling the case. Not pretty.)
At auction, Tom’s great grandmother Clara, at that point a widow herself raising two daughters, bought back her family land. This land was later granted to her younger daughter Verna in the 1930s, in exchange for allowing to live out the rest of her days on the farm.
Clara’s brother Wilbur also bought back family land during the auction. This parcel is perpendicular to Clara’s, and was later sold to Tom’s grandparents (Verna & Ed). Wilbur’s parcel dates only to 1881, but is still in production today.
At one point, Clara and Wilbur (both in their 60s) lived at the farm with Verna, Ed, and their infant daughter Mary Annis. For those of you who have never been to our house — it is 600 sq ft.
Ed farmed the ground until he retired from farming at the ripe age of 83. He then rented the land to the neighbor, who still farms the land for us today.
Ed passed away in 1995, two months past 90 years old. Tom moved to the farm three days after his passing to care for his grandfather’s dog, Maggie.
Skipping a couple of years where the farm was lived in by one of Tom’s siblings and his family, Tom has essentially been here ever since. He officially “bought the farm” from his mother in 2008. While Tom and I have been together since 2016, I officially moved in one month prior to COVID in 2020. (And have been renovating and restyling the house, much to Tom’s discomfort.)
It was special to get to learn the vivid history of the land we call home, and to finish the project that Tom’s mother started. In addition, it means a lot to have our farm recognized by the Indiana State Department of Agriculture for the preservation of this land by the same family for over 150 years.”
When asked what the farm is like today, Sauter said the farm is currently 76 acres.
Sauter said she and Tom do not actively farm the land, instead using some of the land to display some of the antique tractors Tom’s grandfather owned and rent off most of the rest of the land to a neighbor to farm.
Five acres of the farm are in a prairie and native wildflower preserve.
“Conservation is very important to Tom and I,” she said.
Sauter previously worked for a soil and water conservation district and said keeping the soil in place is something that she always encourages people in the community to do.
While none of the original buildings from when the farm was original set-up by Tom’s great-great grandfather are still standing, there are still some of the original fence rows remain on the farm.
“It’s kind of neat to go walking in the fields or in the back couple of acres and look around and know that we’re looking at the same fence rows that his great-great grandrelatives were looking at 150 years ago,” she said.
Asked if there were any aspects of her research into the farm’s history that really stood out to her, Sauter said it was interesting how her research for the history of the farm intersected with her research into the history of the town of Otterbein for its 150th anniversary celebration this year.
“It was kind of a neat year of history as a whole, whether I was working on stuff for the town or working on our personal project,” she said. “I just spent hours upon hours over the winter reading and doing research and things like that.”
Sauter encourages anyone whose family has a long lineage of farm ownership to look into doing a project detailing their family farm’s history.
She said the form that can be downloaded off of the State of Indiana Department of Agriculture’s website is very simple to fill out.
“It’s just so cool to be able to say ‘Yeah, I documented and proved the line of lineage for this farm,’” Sauter said. “I definitely think it’s something worth doing.”