The Benton County Board of Commissioners July 6 signed an executive order putting a burn ban into effect.
The board noted in the order that the lack of rainfall has drive vegetation to the point it may easily combust and become a fire hazard.
Also in the order it was noted that the lack of rainfall has caused concerns among the fire departments in the county that there is a threat of brush, field and wildfires which could endanger lives and destroy property in the county.
Pursuant to Indiana Code 10-4-1 et. Seq, the commissioners request that there is no open burning, trash burning or discarding of matches, ashes or any burning materials from vehicles within the confines of the county.
The commissioners “do not wish to prohibit previously scheduled ceremonial and celebratory burning events such as bonfires, and organized cookouts, however, such events shall be approved and/or monitored by the respective fire departments under which their jurisdiction falls”, reads the order.
The order was issued July 6 and will continue until it is rescinded by the board. It will be reviewed every 30 days.