Amanda Mullins, agriscience educator at Benton Central, recently facilitated a two-week virtual professional development institute, guiding 20 teachers from 10 states through the “Principles of Agriculture Science-Plants” curriculum for agricultural science education (CASE) course, according to information from the program.
Mullins was selected by CASE to be a lead teacher after showing advanced competency in the curriculum and demonstration excellent facilitation skills.
CASE is an instructional system that is changing the culture of agricultural programs in the United States through intense teacher professional development; inquiry-based, student-focused lessons; assessment; and certification, according to the information. CASE equips teachers to elevate student experiences in the agriculture classroom, and prepares students for success in college and careers emphasizing science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). In 209, schools began implementing CASe into their programs. More than, 2,000 teachers from 45 states, plush Virgin Islands, conduct close to 3,000 certifications and use them each day in their agriculture classrooms.
“CASE lead teachers are a vital component of the CASe model,” said Nancy Trivette, CASE director. “We appreciate and value their dedication, expertise and commitment to CASE professional development and the certification to date of thousands of agriculture teachers nationwide.”
During the CASE institute Mullins spent 72 hours facilitating discovery of lessons in the year-long curriculum and demonstrating how to deliver them in an inquiry-based way that will shift focus in the classroom from teacher-led to student-directed learning.
CASXE is an initiative of the National Council for Agriculture Education and manned by the National Association of the Agricultural Educators (NAAE).
Fore more information about CASe, visit www.case4learning.org.