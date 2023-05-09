INDIANAPOLIS — The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, a tribute to the 23rd president of the United States, has completed $6 million worth of renovations and will hold a dedication ceremony May 18 at 3:30 p.m.
The ceremony will feature speakers such as First Lady Janet Holcomb and Indianapolis City Council President Vop Osili.
The site includes Harrison’s 19th century home and more than two acres of museum grounds, with artifacts such as letters, furniture and art. Although he was born in Ohio, Harrison moved to Indianapolis in 1854 and spent much of his life in Indiana, eventually serving as President of the United States from 1889 to 1893.
The Jordan Foundation, an Indianapolis-based nonprofit, ran the Harrison home as a historic site beginning in 1966 after acquiring it in 1937. In the 1970s, the home was opened for daily tours and was accredited by the American Alliance of Museums in 2003.
The Old Glory, New Vision capital campaign focused on the goal of making the museum more visible and accessible. Construction began in May 2021.
Examples of the renovations include a public commons to greet visitors, a pathway to the home and new signage to attract visitors. In addition to investing in the continued preservation of the National Historic Landmark residence, historically-accurate enhancements to the first, second and third floors of the residence make the museum an even more engaging experience and resource for students, visitors and scholars, a news release said.
The dedication ceremony will be open to the public and will include tours of the site and a celebration with live music and food trucks at 5 p.m. To reserve a spot, those interested should RSVP to bgosewehr@bhpsite.org by May 12.