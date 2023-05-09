1

The Stan & Sandy Hurt Presidential Promenade guides visitors along a granite and brick pathway to the home of the 23rd President, following the “footsteps of the founders.” Presidents are represented each step along the way with a custom 3D-printed stainless steel medallion made possible by the Efroymson Family Fund, with stars designating the total number of states in each administration. (Photo by Lee Lewellen)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, a tribute to the 23rd president of the United States, has completed $6 million worth of renovations and will hold a dedication ceremony May 18 at 3:30 p.m.

The ceremony will feature speakers such as First Lady Janet Holcomb and Indianapolis City Council President Vop Osili.