Fountain County – Just after 9:30 a.m. July 31, the Indiana State Police and Fountain County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on US 41 near County Road 700 South.
According to information from Indiana State Police, a preliminary investigation by Trooper Feazel revealed that a 2020 Freightliner Box Truck was traveling southbound on US 41 approaching County Road 700 South. For an unknown reason, the Freightliner ran off the west side of US 41, overcorrected, and traveled back across US 41. The Freightliner then ran off the east side of the road, struck a utility pole, and rolled over.