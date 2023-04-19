The Be Kind Block Party will be presented from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. April 22 at 109 W. Main St. in historic downtown Attica.
The celebration is for Fountain and Warren county youths and families and will include live music, food, games, raffles, friendly faces, safe spaces and mental health resources. Entertainment and activities are free.
The hope is to bring the youth and families of the communities together to be kind, celebrate life, stop bullying and advocate for the mental health of the community.
Hilary Budreau, who is organizing the event with her husband, Nate, said they were inspired to do something after hearing about attempted suicides and other mental health issues among youth in Fountain and Warren counties.
“It really kind of hits home with my husband and I,” she said. “We have two young children of our own and mental health is just very important to us.”
The Budreau’s own two businesses in Fountain County and live in Warren County and they wanted to do something for both counties.
“We wanted to do something,” she said.
Budreau said they initially considered donating a portion of profits from their businesses to the affected families or a non-profit organizations.
“But then we were like we really want something to stay local and we kind of want to make more of an impact on our community than just simply donating and throwing money at it,” she said. “We just kind of want to bring our communities together to spread kindness, increase our mental health awareness and provide resources to families and people who need them who don’t realize they exist.”
Budreau said this isn’t limited to youth, she said the event is also for adults since they have their own mental health struggles.
A wide-variety of activities are planned for the day.
Budreau said they plan to make this an annual event and one of the staple activities they hope to continue is a bike parade for all the kids and even adults if they want to participate.
“It’s really just a small bike ride down the street and back,” she said. “But we thought it would be fun to decorate the bikes.”
Budreau said the bike parade will start at 1 p.m. with the decorating starting at noon.
The parade will begin promptly at 1 p.m. and will start at Watson’s Tire parking lot and head north on Perry before turning at the Grand Stand located at Main and Perry. Riders will then head back north on Perry to end at Watson’s parking lot.
She said participants can bring their own decorations or they can use the provided decorations for their bikes.
Budreau said it will be a fun activity and they will announce the kids and families as they ride down the street.
“It’s something fun for everybody,” she said.
There will be raffle drawings and prizes with every person who walks getting a ticket for the raffle.
There will be a live DJ all day.
Budreau said Pinball on Perry will be open during the day.
There will be hot food and drinks including hot dogs, popcorn and sno cones.
Attica Main Street will be presenting rock painting activities.
There will be face painting.
There will also be a journaling garden in the space by the tree where Budreau said people can write down their thoughts and feelings and there will be a box set up where they can drop that note card in and it will be posted on plexiglass and be displayed throughout the community.
“Whether it’s kind words or something that somebody’s going through, it’s helping our community stay aware of these situations and be inspired by other people, mental health wise, throughout the year, not just this one day,” she said.
She said Valley Oaks will also be decorating the community tree with links with inspiring quotes written on them.
Other activities will include bracelet making, sensory bins for little ones, cornhole, bounce houses and a dunk tank.
In addition to these activities, the day will also feature mental health resources and guest speakers.
There will be at least five guest speakers during the day.
Budreau said there will be multiple booths with resources related to mental health ranging from addiction to general mental health to domestic violence.
“There’s a ton of resources,” she said. “Through planning this event, I was introduced to a lot of places in our communities that I didn’t even know existed.”
Budreau hopes this event allows others in the community to discover these resources as well.
Asked how the community has responded to the plans for the Be Kind Block Party, Budreau said everyone is excited to get involved.
“I haven’t heard any negative things about it,” she said. “I think everyone seems pretty excited.”
Budreau hopes the event will help bring everyone in the communities together.
“We really just want this to be a day for everyone to come together, spread kindness, celebrate life and stop bullying,” she said. “We don’t want any negative words said by anybody who is there. We really just want it to be a day when everybody can come and know where safe spaces are in our community. Just knowing where they can go for help or someone to talk to.”