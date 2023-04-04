The Be Kind Block Party will be presented from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. April 22 at 109 W. Main St. in historic downtown Attica.
The celebration is for Fountain and Warren county youths and families and will include live music, food, games, raffles, friendly faces, safe spaces and mental health resources. Entertainment and activities are free.
The hope is to bring the youth and families of the communities together to be kind, celebrate life, stop bullying and advocate for the mental health of the community.
The event will feature the first annual Be Kind Bike Parade at 1 p.m. Bikes, scooters, skateboards, wagons, wheelchairs and roller skates are welcome. Decorating will begin at noon in the Watson’s Tire parking lot. Decorations will be provided or participants can bring their own decorations.
The parade will begin promptly at 1 p.m. and will start at Watson’s and head north on Perry before turning at Main Street and looping back for a six block loop.