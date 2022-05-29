LAFAYETTE, IND. — Join Franciscan Community Education Lafayette for its Be a Better Babysitter class. The class has two options to attend, either Tuesday, June 14, or Tuesday, June 21; both will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (EST).
This course will teach the basics of babysitting. All participants will be certified in CPR and earn a two-year Heartsaver CPR AED certification from the American Heart Association upon completion of the course.
Be a Better Babysitter is aimed at helping individuals, aged approximately 11 to 14 years old, who want to start a babysitting business. Food is not provided, and participants are asked to bring a sack lunch.
Topics include:
- Basic childcare skills
- First aid and safety procedures
- Starting a babysitting business
- Age appropriate and educational play/toys
Cost for the course is $25 and registration is required. To register, please call (765) 449-5133 or visit franciscanhealthcare.formstack.com/forms/babysit. The course is held at Franciscan Community Education Lafayette, located at 1501 Hartford Street, Lafayette, Ind., 47904 in room 1141-1142.