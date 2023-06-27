Everclear

Everclear will perform July 1 at Badlands Off Road Park in Attica.

 Photo contributed

The band Everclear is performing in Attica at the Badlands Off Road Park on July 1.

According to information provided,  Everclear formed in Portland, Oregon, in 1991. The band was formed by Los Angeles native Art Alexakis, the band's lead songwriter, vocalist, and guitarist; and for most of the band's height of popularity, consisted of Craig Montoya on bass guitar and Greg Eklund on drums.

