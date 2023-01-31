Washington, D.C.— On Jan. 31 Congressman Jim Baird (IN-04) re-introduced the Preventing Auto Recycling Thefts (PART) Act, which aims to reduce catalytic converter thefts by marking identifying information on catalytic converters, addressing how the parts are purchased, and strengthening enforceability of catalytic converter theft for local law enforcement, according to information from Baird's office.

“Across the country, millions of Americans are faced with costly repairs to their vehicles thanks to skyrocketing rates of catalytic converter thefts,” said Congressman Baird. “Last Congress, I was proud to introduce the PART Act because I recognized the impactful financial consequences these all-too-common thefts have had on Americans and business owners, and I want to empower our law enforcement to hold these thieves accountable. It’s time to close loopholes in our legal system that allow thieves to easily steal this required car part, and I’m excited to work with Congresswoman McCollum, Congresswoman Craig, and Senator Klobuchar to re-introduce this bill to deliver a common-sense solution to this very serious problem.”

