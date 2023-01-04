ROKITA

ROKITA

INDIANA — After ringing in the new year, Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov to see if they have some extra money waiting for them in 2023.

“Our hardworking Hoosiers deserve to have their money returned,” Attorney General Rokita said in a news release. “My office is committed to serving the people of Indiana and protecting their individual liberty. Getting unclaimed property back in the hands of its rightful owner is crucial.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos