Students at Attica High School took part in the Every 15 Minutes program April 13-14.
Every 15 Minutes is an international program that gives youths a chance to learn about the importance of making good choices and understanding what consequences can come from bad choices.
The event is staged at the school with some students taking part in a mock accident. At Attica there was a mock accident in the school parking lot in which one student was impaired and driving and hit another vehicle with two other students in it. The mock accident included two students being killed in the accident and the student portraying the impaired driver being arrested, taken to court and sentenced.
Fountain County Coroner Joshua D. Whittington and Deputy Coroner Bradley Howell were the co-chairs of the event.
Attica Police Department, Fountain County Sheriff’s Office, Fountain County Ambulance and Attica Volunteer Fire Department also took part in the program.
Part of the program also entails law enforcement taking a student out of class every 15 minutes. A uniformed officer then reads the student’s obituary.
According to information from everyfifteenminutes.org this signifies the students then return to class as “living dead” complete with white face makeup, a coroner’s tase and a black “Every 15 Minutes” T-shirt.
The officers make mock death notifications to the parents of the students at their home, place of employment or businesses.
A mock traffic accident then happens on school grounds with rescue personnel responding and treating the students participating in the mock exercise.
Students who portrayed the living dead and who took part in the mock accident are taken to a local hotel to stay overnight which helps to simulate the separation family and friends would feel were the situation true.
Students write letters to their parents talking about the accident and what they didn’t get to experience in life because of “every 15 minutes”. Parents are also able to write to their children about their feelings.
The next day the students took part in an assembly hosted by Whittington and Howell, who were accompanied by several other police, fire and rescue personnel.
Again, the obituaries for the students portraying the deceased are read and they read their letters discussing what they would miss out on in life.
Judge Stephanie Campbell also spoke to the students about the consequence of impaired driving.
Keynote speakers for the day were Marvin and Nettie Kelsey, who lost two sons due to drug related incidents.
“I’m sure there are a lot of thoughts and emotions on your minds right now,” Nettie Kelsey said. “I have not been here over the last 24 hours but I’m sure there a lot of things that you have experienced — regret, scared, sad, confused…
“I’m so thankful that these last 24 hours are over for you and you can go to your family members, classmates and friends and tell them all the things on your mind. Don’t ever let that opportunity pass you again.”
She said people cannot really understand unless they have gone through it. “Our lives are made up of a lot of different choices and decisions. We start making choices when we are just babies and they older we get the bigger and the harder the choices are. Or maybe I should say the affects and the consequences are harder and bigger.
“There are a lot of choices we make in our lives that are devastating in our lives. There are a lot of choices that we make that are wonderful.”
She said the only way she could stand before the audience and talk about her story is “because the Lord as carried our family every step of the way and He continues to carry us today.”
The accident happened when one of their sons was driving and another son and a friend were in the car. Suddenly they were at the accident scene and one son and friend were being rushed to the hospital. The son who as driving had minor injuries.
She talked about not only how difficult accidents are on local first responders, especially in a small town where everyone knows just about everyone else.
Kelsey talked about how difficult it was for the family, too. She said it felt like a terrible nightmare. “I could not do anything to fix it,” she said.
The friend passed away that night. Their son lived for a while but was declared brain dead and passed away. “At that point it meant our lives would never be the same,” she said.
Their other son who was driving had been checked out by the doctors and was physically fine but drugs had been found in his system. He hadn’t taken the drugs the day of the accident, but the day before. “He would never have done anything to hurt either of them,” she said as she cautioned the students to not take drugs and alcohol. “It’s your choice that affects you and everyone around you.”
He was sentenced to two counts of involuntary manslaughter — 12 years, six suspended, and then a Teen Challenge program. He served one year in county jail, one year at Wabash Valley Correctional Facility and one year Westville Correctional Facility and one year in Teen Challenge.
The family would visit him in each of those places. She noted that there is not time off for holidays. When a person is incarcerated they are there 24/7.
He served his time and went to Teen Challenge, where he also completed the program. He turned his life around, she said. “He was not perfect. None of us are.” One night at a get-together one friend said he could do a certain amount of cocaine, but their son told him he was too small. It turned to a challenge and their son ended up in the hospital on life support. He never regained consciousness.
She said, “When you are messing with drugs and alcohol you may think you are in control. But the real control is the control the drugs and alcohol have on you.”
Kelsey said choices have consequences.
“It is your choice. You choose. I ask that you choose wisely. Today I challenge you to think about choices that only you choose and think about the consequences that not only affect you but also affect your parents, your brothers, sisters, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends.”
After the seminar, Attica Principal David Jensen said the Every 15 Minutes program is very important. “It brings a real life scenario to the students in the safest way we can do it. You can really see the impact it made on our kids faces. In talking to them after the program and the events that happened the day before with the accident, they couldn’t believe how real it was. Some of them were afraid to get in their car after school because of every thing that they saw. It definitely hit home with all of them. Seeing it happen with their own classmates really brought it home.”
The program is a rotating one among all the schools in the county, he said. Sophomores through seniors at Attica High School participated in the program this year and the freshmen will have that opportunity when the program comes back to Attica in three years.