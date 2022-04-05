A local woman has published a new book and has been meeting people at signing events around the area.
Karalee Ratliff said this is her third book.
“There’s a funny story about this particular book. This is actually my third book I’ve written and had published. The first one was about myself, more or less, and the second was of poetry. After that, I started doing things like writing Devotions.
“To this day I swear that I had written one similar to what this book ended up being, which was about a young man and his dad walking through the woods and him getting separated, because you know all young men don’t always follow dad, they’ve got to do their own thing. Well, he got lost,” she said.
“He was fighting his way through thickets and whatnot and he found himself near a great chasm. He had to get across the chasm, but the further he walked down the chasm to find a closer place to jump, it got easier and easier and then there was a meadow.
“Well, I couldn’t find this Devotion anywhere. I couldn’t find it anywhere and God was prompting me to revisit this. So, I’m looking on all my computers, but I couldn’t find a hard copy of this particular Devotion.”
Ratliff said she always shares her work with her best friend. She called the friend and asked her to send her a copy of this particular Devotion.
“I told her what it is about and she says ‘I don’t have that. You’ve never given me this’. So, God and I had argued for about six months, (with me) going ‘I know I wrote this already, why do you want me to do it again. Lo and behold, he said, ‘now, hush up and just do what I tell you’.
“So what started out in my mind, at least, as about a page-and-a-half, two page Devotion on pressing forward, not always looking for the easy route but pushing through the troubled time, turned into a 75-page book.”
She said, “This particular book is about a man’s fall from grace and finding his way back across the chasm to the promised land through the battlefield of his mind.”
Ratliff said the entire process took about 18 months. She said her discussions with God led her through the book.
“He’d only give me in 10 or 15 minute snippets,” she said. “So, not like sit down and write three chapters. He’s like, ‘OK, you get to write this much’ and then that was it. Then it might be two or three days before He’d give me something else.”
She said she took her computer with her everywhere so she could write when she had the snippets to do so.
Ratliff said the first book she wrote while she was off work. “I have no idea why decided to sit down and start writing. I just said ‘why not’.”
After that one, “From the Darkness Comes the Light” is “basically an autobiography of my earlier years,” she said.
The second book is “His Thoughts, His Words, My Pen”, is all poetry that is God-driven, she said.
For “The Chasm”, Ratliff said, “It’s a very easy read. It’s good for all ages. It is faith based. It’s not throwing the Bible down somebody’s throat. It doesn’t matter how far you’ve gone, you can always come back across.
“I was asked once who I modeled it after,” she said, noting that she didn’t model it after anyone but that she feels she wrote what God wanted her to.
“After I got off the conversation, (she realized) the book is about you. The book is about me. The book is about everybody because even if you are born and raised in the church you have those moments where you slide away a little bit, even if it’s just a fraction of space. It doesn’t matter if it’s a tiny hop or if it’s ‘I really fell off this cliff here and I need to climb back up and get back to where I’m supposed to be’. It’s for everybody. It shows that it doesn’t matter how far you’ve fallen away all you have to do is walk across the cross to get there.”
“The Chasm” was released right at the start of the new year. It’s available on Amazon and on Barnes and Noble’s website.
The Attica Public Library book signing April 5 was her third book signing. April 9 she will be at the Benton Central Craft Fair. She said she tries to do at least one book signing a month.
When she isn’t writing, she is the lead clerk in the Attic Post Office. “I’ve been here since 2009,” she said, going from part-time to full-time.
The Boswell resident enjoys being in Attica. “It’s an absolutely phenomenal area,” she said.
She said she has spent many days at the Attica library thinking, writing and working on the computer. “These people are absolutely phenomenal and I love the fact that they gave me this opportunity today,” she said.
When not writing or working Ratliff said she loves to spend time with her grandchildren. “My grandchildren are my life,” she said.
She and husband Chuck also love to drive. “We just get in the car and we take off,” she said. “We ended up in South Dakota one summer. Nothing was really planned.” They plan to drive through the Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia area. They also fly to Germany to see their other grandchildren.
Ratliff said, “I just want this book to touch as many souls as possible, to bring as many people back into the Kingdom that may think that there’s no way to get there because I’ve done too much.”
She donated a copy of “The Chasm” to the Attica Public Library April 5 during the book signing event.