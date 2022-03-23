Attica Public Library has been awarded a Community Read grant of $750 from Indiana Humanities to participate in a statewide read of Aimee Nezhukumatathil’s World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments. Other communities will be reading the book as part of One State / One Story: World of Wonders, according to a news release.
The Attica Public Library will host at least three community programs tied to the book during 2022, including a book discussion. It will also receive up to 30 books and assorted materials like bookmarks and posters to promote the programs. The $750 project funds can be used for a variety of purposes, including to book speakers or host community events.
Nezhukumatathil’s collection of short essays explores the wonders of nature which defy easy depiction. She takes us through her past experiences shares guidance she’s received from our world’s fierce and funny creatures. The axolotl teaches us to smile, even in the face of unkindness; the touch-me-not plant shows us how to shake off unwanted advances; the narwhal demonstrates how to survive in hostile environments. Even in the strange and the unlovely, Nezhukumatathil finds beauty and kinship. For it is this way with wonder: it requires that we are curious enough to look past the distractions in order to fully appreciate the world’s gifts. These lessons are further supplemented by beautiful illustrations by Fumi Mini Nakamura throughout the book.
“We are excited to have selected ‘World of Wonders’ for our third One State / One Story,” said Keira Amstutz, president and CEO of Indiana Humanities. “We think Nezhukumatathil’s beautiful and thought-provoking essays will spark conversations among Hoosiers about our natural world and our place in it.
Book will begin being distributed the first of May. A Community Book Discussion will be June 3. Speaker Ryan Schnurr will talk on the topic of "The Theory and Practice of Rivers" on May 21 at 1PM. It will conclude with a Summer Festival on June 4 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
One State / One Story: World of Wonders is an initiative designed by Indiana Humanities, in partnership with the Indiana State Library and Indiana Center for the Book, to encourage Hoosiers to read and engage deeply with a book as part of a statewide conversation tied to Indiana Humanities’ current theme.
The purposes of the Attica Public Library are: to promote, develop, and maintain public library services in a such a manner as to meet the needs and expectations of patrons who reside in the Attica Public Library district and of others who are entitled to use these services, and to cooperate with other governmental agencies within the library district, such as public school libraries, to provide library services. Learn more at https://www.attica.lib.in.us
Indiana Humanities connects people, opens minds and enriches lives by creating and facilitating programs that encourage Hoosiers to think, read and talk. Indiana Humanities is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities and Lilly Endowment, Inc. Learn more at www.indianahumanities.org.
The Indiana Center for the Book is a program of the Indiana State Library and an affiliate of the Center for the Book in the Library of Congress. It promotes interest in reading, writing, literacy, libraries, and Indiana's literary heritage by sponsoring events and serving as an information resource at the state and local level. Learn more at www.in.gov/library/icb.htm.
The Indiana State Library serves Indiana residents with a variety of needs including; genealogy, Indiana history, preservation, rare books and manuscripts, reference and government services, Talking Books and Braille library, as well as the State Data Center. The State Library also leads and supports the greater Indiana library community and is a magnificent limestone building to visit. Learn more at: www.in.gov/library/index.htm.