Shortly after midnight May 21 Attica Police Department officers began investigating possible drug activity at a residence on Avenue Eight in Attica, according to police reports.
Officers developed sufficient probably cause to obtain a search warrant for the residence.
At 3:01 a.m. officers executed the search warrant at the residence. Officers located two adult male residents and a dog inside of the dwelling. Both male residents were taken into custody without incident.
An Attica officer was bitten by the dog. The officers was cleared by Fountain County EMS on scene. The dog was released to Paws n' Claws without further incident.
Officers executed the search warrant for the property and located evidence that resulted in the following charges for both male residents: possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Both men were transported to the Fountain County Jail and remanded on those charges.
Attica Police Department was assisted on scene by Indiana State Police, Fountain County Sheriff's Office, Warren County Sheriff's Office, Fountain County EMS and Paws n' Claws.
No further information will be released at this time. The charges listed in this released, reads the news release, are considered preliminary. All criminal defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.