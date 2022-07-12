On July 12 Attica Police Department received a felony arrest warrant for Kenneth Bradbury II of Attica.
According to police reports, Attica Police were familiar with Bradbury and knew him to be armed with a handgun during previous incidents.
Officers went to Bradbury’s resident to attempt to take him into custody. Officers found that he was not at his residence and began searching the Attica area for him.
At 5:22 p.m. an Attica officer located Bradbury in his vehicle at the Valero Gas Station in Attica. The officer took immediate action to take Bradbury into custody. He was taken into custody without further incident.
He was taken to the Fountain County Jail and remanded on the warrant.
Attica Police were assisted on scene by Fountain County Sheriff’s Police, Warrant County Sheriff’s Police and Maskel Towing.
According to the release no further information will be released at this time and charges listed in the release are considered preliminary. All criminal defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.