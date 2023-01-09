On Jan. 7 Attica Police Department completed an investigation involving the trafficking of methamphetamine ion the City of Attica. According to information from the department this investigation led to the development of probably cause for the arrest of Kira Pettery.
Officers located Pettery in a silver Jeep SUV in the McDonald’s drive-through in Attica. Officers took immediate action to take Pettery into custody. Officers located a male passenger in the vehicle and identified him as Donald Watkins. Officers took both people into custody without incident.