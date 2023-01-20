Attica Police Department completed an investigation involving an adult male soliciting a juvenile female to engage in sexual conduct in the City of Attica.
According to police reports issued Jan. 18 the investigation led to the development of probable cause to arrested Jason Morgan.
Officers received information that Morgan had solicited a juvenile female to engage in sexual conduct and that he was going to be meeting with that juvenile at a location in Attica.
Officers responded to the area and located Morgan, taking him into custody without incident. He was charged with child solicitation.
No further information will be released at this time, according to the press release. The charges listed are considered preliminary and all criminal defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.