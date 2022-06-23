An Attica man was arrested June 23 afternoon after police responded to what was first described as a hostage situation. .
According to police reports from Attica Police Department, at 12:30 p.m. June 23 police were dispatched to a residence in the 900 block of South Brady Street for a report of a female being held hostage at knife-point.
Officers arrived on scene and separated an adult male and an adult female. Officers identified the male as Dakota Beard.
Officers attempted to detain Beard during the course of the investigation. Beard ran away from officers on foot across Brady Street. Officers pursued Beard and ordered him to stop multiple times. He refused.
Beard ran west across Perry Street toward Harrison Steel before surrendering to officers near the parking lot of the company.
Bear was remanded to the Fountain County Jail on the charges of domestic battery with a prior involving the same victim, which is a level 5 felony, and resisting law enforcement, which is a class A misdemeanor.
Attica Police Department was assisted on scene by Indiana State Police and Fountain County Sheriff’s Office.
Police noted in the release that no further information will be released at this time.
The charges listed in this release are considered preliminary. All criminal defendants are resumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law, reads the released.