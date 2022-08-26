Fountain County – The morning of Aug. 25, detectives with the Indiana State Police Lafayette Post arrested an Attica man who had an active warrant for his arrest for child molestation, according to information from Indiana State Police
On June 11, 2022, the Attica Police Department responded to a residence in Attica to investigate an alleged sexual assault. Attica Police Department then requested the assistance of the Indiana State Police to investigate. With the help of the Indiana Department of Child Services, Indiana State Police Detectives discovered that the alleged child molestation occurred multiple times in the beginning of June of 2022, and the victim was under the age of 14. Detectives were able to develop probable cause and obtained an arrest warrant for James Beedle, 62, of Attica, IN. Beedle was located at his residence in Attica, taken into custody, and transported to Fountain County Jail.