Attica Graduation Story Pic 1.jpg

Photo contributed

The Attica Jr-Sr High School Class of 2022 was recently recognized for having a 100 percent graduation rate.

 Photo contributed

The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) recently released the 2022 state graduation rates, with data showing 86.61% of students in the Class of 2022 graduating.

Attica Jr-Sr High School Class of 2022 finished with a 100 percent graduation rate with 42 students in the class. Attica is only one of nine high schools in the state to achieve this goal and Attica Consolidated School Corporation was one of only three corporations in the state to achieve a 100 percent graduation.

