The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) recently released the 2022 state graduation rates, with data showing 86.61% of students in the Class of 2022 graduating.
Attica Jr-Sr High School Class of 2022 finished with a 100 percent graduation rate with 42 students in the class. Attica is only one of nine high schools in the state to achieve this goal and Attica Consolidated School Corporation was one of only three corporations in the state to achieve a 100 percent graduation.
Attica Jr-Sr High School Principal David Jensen and School Counselor Malynda Scifres spoke with the Fountain County Neighbor about this achievement.
Jensen said the school had already been aware of the 100 percent graduation rate for the Class of 2022, but said it felt nice to receive recognition from the state.
“It’s always great to be acknowledged for the hard work our staff puts in each and every day and our students put in each and every day,” he said. “To see that we’re in the minority that achieved this is pretty cool.”
Jensen said this is the second time in the last three years that Attica has achieved a 100 percent graduation rate.
Jensen credits the school’s staff for making this achievement possible.
“I think a lot of the credit goes to our staff for providing individualized attention for each of our students to make sure they get across that stage,” he said. “Some need that help more than others. Our counselor, Ms. Scifres, does an excellent job of making sure are all checking off those boxes that they need to graduate, making sure they are getting that graduation pathway, making sure that they are taking the classes that they need or retaking classes if they missed a credit here or there. A lot of pieces have to fall into place and a lot of people have to be on board to make it possible. I think that’s one thing we have here: everybody here at Attica is working towards that same goal.”
Scifres added that she feels the school’s administration has been supportive of the staff as they worked towards this goal.
“Our administration has been extremely supportive,” she said. “We work together as a team here. We’re a big family. We work together really well and we couldn’t do it without the support of our administration.”
Jensen said the achievement was celebrated as part of the recent winter homecoming pep rally and he hopes it will serve as a way of encouraging current students to recent for the same achievement.
“We hope that that sets a mark that every class wants to attain and we hope they get to do that as well,” he said.
Asked about how the school’s graduation rate had been historically before the last three years, Jensen said he wasn’t aware of the school having a 100 percent graduation before then and said he believed the graduation was usually around 90 percent.
Jensen said that even when the school didn’t reach 100 percent in the last three years they were only one student off from 100 percent.
“So we’ve been fighting for that and working for that and continue to make that a goal here,” he said.
Asked how they plan to continue this positive trend, Jensen said they plan to stick with what has worked.
“I think we’ll stick with the same method of if it’s not broke don’t fix it,” he said. “I think what we’re doing here is going to continue. We’re still being as creative as we can be on some of those graduation pathways, finding things that interest kids and will help them in the future, not just to get them to graduate but also prepare them for life after high school. We continue to push kids towards the vocational programs that we offer through the WRCTE, whether it be welding, or precision machining or health careers, educational professions. There’s lots of programs, so no matter the kid’s interest we can hopefully find something that they like and will be successful in here and after high school.”
Overall, Jensen said that he’s just glad the community has a chance to see the results of all of the hard work students and staff put in each year.
“I’m excited to let everybody know and have everybody see that our school is a great place and we have an amazing staff that was able to achieve this not just once but twice in the last three years and hopefully this is something we continue to strive for each and every year,” he said.