Attica presented all of its best this week as it hosted the PreservINg Main Street site committee.
Attica is a top five finalist for the grant. The site visit included representatives of Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, Indiana Landmarks and Indiana Humanities.
Lexxi Haddock, president of Attica Main Street, said that group was one that organized getting the process started.
“Brent Bauerband is the one who was really behind making sure it got submitted and everybody came together,” she said. “ We had to come to a council meeting and get it approved by the council. There are certain things that needed checked off the list, like the council has to be open to getting preservation ordinances in place. For Main Street we had to be open to getting at least a part time director working towards full time director for our organization. We had already got that approved by the council.”
Should Attica be awarded the grant, there are other things that the state committee would like to see happen in the community as far as revitalization is concerned. “It’s very preservation focused,” Haddock said.
This is a pilot program for the state entities also. Whichever community is selected will work with those entities to help shape out the program will look for the rest of the state.
The community selected will see $2 million put into the downtown area from OCRA’s Community Development Block Grant program. “Which is huge,” Haddock said.
“We have to have a $200,000 match, but that goes back into our own community because it would be going into a fund to help preservation in the future. It’s not like giving money to the state, it’s going in to our community.”
The program has been very popular in the state. “They do a site visit for each of the top five,” Haddock said. “Originally it was just going to be a top three and we were supposed to have this part done, but they had so many quality communities apply to it they had to extend the deadline and they upped the amount of finalist communities. Out of 73 across the state that were eligible — because you have to have the registered downtown piece — I think 25 applied and we got into the top five.” The downtown area has to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
She said the site visit includes a presentation from those working on the Attica projects. There is a question and answer period and then the state representatives visit the project area. The Devon Theater was the venue for the site visit.
“They came here about two months ago to talk about stuff and they got to drive by. They were so intrigued that it was still an actually theater,” she said.
“We have a lot of projects downtown we’d like to see happen. Right now we’ve narrowed it down to three things, but it changes.”
There are three current projects. The first is the gateway — the entrance into the downtown area — to make it new and energized.
The second is the Mill Street Entertainment District — which Haddock said would include Pinball on Perry, the Devon, possibly the apartment complex next to the Devon, and the social hall. “We already have some entertainment stuff going on there, just enhancing that and making it better and something our community would enjoy even more.
“That kind of leads into the riverfront, which looking into the future everyone is trying to focus on opening that up and getting access directly down there.”
The third is The Phoenix, “which is my fancy word for the Attica Hotel, because it’s tried to be taken down by a tornado and a fire and now just time and it keeps coming back,” Haddock said.
The timeline for a decision is in September. Haddock said a lot of work by many people has gone into the application and they are proud of the work that has been done.