A group of juniors at Attica Jr.-Sr. High School recently had the chance to see some of their work in print following a class project last semester.
Students in Kaylyn Stockdell’s English II second hour class worked with guest teacher Ben Lathrop last semester on essays about life in a rural area for a contest. After the contest was completed, Lathrop published the essays in a book and provided copies for each student.
Lathrop is currently enrolled in a Ph.D program in English Education at Purdue.
Lathrop taught high school English for 18 years in Minneapolis and St. Paul, so he has a lot of experience working with high school students.
He wanted to stay involved with high school classrooms and since his kids attend Attica, he approached the school about getting involved.
Lathrop began observing a few classes a week during the fall.
Around that time, he heard about a contest that was developed by a graduate of Purdue who is now a professor herself and doing some remote teaching for Purdue.
He said she’s really interested in rural and small town schools and she created a national contest where she invited high school students to submit original writings about what it was like living in small town or rural America.
“I thought that would be a fun and worthwhile project for Attica students to do,” Lathrop said.
He presented the idea to Stockdell and suggested it could be developed into an assignment that he could work with one of her classes on.
Stockdell said Lathrop wanted to do the contest because he moved to Attica a few years ago from a big city and just fell in love with the town and wanted to get to know our students a little more.
“Mr. Lathrop is really the one that put everything together,” she said.
Lathrop said they decided to do a local version of the national contest.
He said they secured five $50 gift certificates to some local Attica establishments as prizes and found three volunteers from outside the school to act as judges.
They opened the contest to any high school student in Attica who wanted to participate.
Stockdell said her English 11 second hour students got involved with the contests after she made entering the local contest a class grade.
“One of our standards is writing narratives anyway and some of the kids in that specific class are pretty good writers,” she said. “So I wanted them to kind of just tell their story with some general standards that we do.”
Stockdell said they started to work on these narratives in the first quarter of the school year and would work on them every week with Stockdell and Lathrop providing feedback on their work until they had a final draft that could go to the judges.
Stockdell said the national contest that Lathrop got his inspiration for the local contest looked at the life of a rural student.
She said many of her students have lived in a rural area for their entire lives and were asked to write about life in a rural area.
Stockdell said some of the students had a positive outlook on life in a rural area while others had a little bit more of a negative outlook on rural life, while others were able to compare and contrast rural life against life in a more urban area since they might have a parents that live in different areas.
“All the students took their own way with the prompt,” she said.
In addition to students from Stockdell’s second and seventh hour students, Lathrop said they had students from Annette Crane’s tenth grade class submit entries as well.
He said they received around 40 submissions in total for the contest.
He said he only worked directly with one of the classes as that was all his schedule would permit.
Lathrop said he had read multiple drafts of the student’s essays and was pretty familiar with them.
Lathrop said he was happy with the responses they got for the contest.
“I was impressed with how well the students responded to feedback and made changes based on my suggestions and hers,” he said. “I think we ended up with some nice pieces of writing.”
After collecting all of the essays for the contest and submitting them anonymously to the judges, the top five essays were selected.
Lathrop said they had told the students the top five essays would be submitted to the national contest since that was the most that could be submitted from a particular group of students.
Beyond this, Lathrop wanted to acknowledge the work that the students in the second hour class had put into revising their work over and over.
Once the students had finished their work, Lathrop collected them and had them published. Each student received a copy and a copy was also given to the Attica Public Library.
“Because I was so familiar with them, I had a pretty good insight into what they were about and what the students were trying to do with each of those essays, so I figured it would be nice for them and fun to put together a little book that collected their writing,” he said.
Since he was so familiar with the essays, Lathrop said it was relatively easy to edit them and write little introductions to each one.
Lathrop had put together a couple of books previously using publishing software that allows you to self-publish.
“I was thinking about a way that I could acknowledge their work and Mrs. Stockdell’s work and I thought this would be a nice way to do it,” he said.
Lathrop ordered a hardcover copy of the book for Stockdell to keep in her classroom.
One of the professor’s that he works with at Purdue has some funding and was aware of the work he was doing in Attica and offered him funding for any of his classroom work at the school. He told her about this publishing project and she provided funding that allowed him to order a paperback copy for each student in the class.
For the book, Lathrop wrote an introduction wherein he discussed moving from a more urban area to Attica and he wasn’t sure what to expect when moving to such a rural area because they hadn’t lived in a small town before as a family.
“Overall it’s been positive and it’s surprising in many positive ways,” he said.
While she said the students in the class don’t always show their excitement about things, Stockdell said one of her students who won third place in the local contest was very excited and shocked.
“I think having the published things in their hand was like ‘Oh, wow, this is really cool,’” she said. “Because a lot of them would never even think that they would have published work anywhere, let alone in their hands.”
Stockdell appreciated having the chance to see the work of her students in the book.
“Even as their teacher, it’s really cool seeing their names in a book that is really about them and their community,” she said. “I think that’s really needed sometimes to remind students that they are important to our community and their words matter.”
Stockdell said the class is in the midst of working on another project with Lathrop.
She said they are currently reading “What the Fact?” which is all about the “fake news” and misinformation trends that are present in the world today.
Lathrop said the focus will be on media literacy and critically examining media.
“The main focus of the unit is going to be critically examining media and thinking about what’s trustworthy and reliable, how we can know that, where we get our information from,” he said. “That’s kind of related to my main research interests.”
Stockdell said this will lead them to next quarter where Lathrop is doing a larger research project that’s kind of based on these ideas.
She said being involved with these projects will also help students broaden their horizons and get more of a real world outlook.
“I think because our students are very rural this isn’t something that they get to see a lot, especially with being published, so seeing that their work actually does mean something more than a grade in gradebook that they’re going to forget about later,” she said. “It kind of gives them more of a real world outlook.”
Lathrop said he anticipates and hopes to continue to working with English classrooms at Attica over the next couple of years as he continues through his program at Purdue.
“It’s been an overwhelmingly positive experience so far,” he said. “[Stockdell and Crane] have both been great and the students have been fun to work with.”