A group of juniors at Attica Jr.-Sr. High School recently had the chance to see some of their work in print following a class project last semester.

Students in Kaylyn Stockdell’s English II second hour class worked with guest teacher Ben Lathrop last semester on essays about life in a rural area for a contest. After the contest was completed, Lathrop published the essays in a book and provided copies for each student.

