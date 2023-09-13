Attica Heritage Days will take place this weekend, Sept. 16-17, in Attica.
Jon Hunt, one of the event organizers, recently spoke with the Fountain County Neighbor about what’s planned for this weekend.
Hunt said this will be the event’s 11th anniversary and will feature a variety of musical entertainment.
He said the musical entertainment will run from noon to approximately 10 p.m. Saturday and feature several acts.
“We’ll be showcasing the hometown of George D. Hay with our music program,” he said.
Hay, an Attica native, founded the original “Grand Ole Opry” radio program.
Hunt said they showcase bluegrass music with Carl Bentley, who has been climbing the bluegrass music charts over the past winter with his new album, as well as more modern music with up and coming country artist Hank Ruff.
“It’s just going to be a big weekend,” he said. “We have more arts and crafts and street vendors than we’ve ever had. This year we’re excited because there’s going to be a lot more to do in our children’s area this year.”
Hunt said the Big Bounce Company will be coming in to present several inflatables and games for children to enjoy.
“It’s going to be a good time,” he said.
Most of the activities for Attica Heritage Days will take place in or around McDonald Park, though there are a few events in the downtown area as well.
He said a car show will be presented from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday on Perry Street in downtown Attica.
This will be followed by a parade at 2 p.m. Sunday that will go through downtown.
Another feature they added this year is a beer and spirits garden open for festival-goers who are 21 and older on Saturday from 3:30-9:30 p.m.
Asked about the history of Attica Heritage Days, Hunt said the event was started 11 years ago by Scott Gregory after another longtime festival disbanded.
“Scott and the community, we all just saw a need to revamp a festival,” he said. “Get something to bring the community together and bring tourism. Just kind of keep going.”
Hunt said they started with hardly any budget and just put a little festival together to just showcase the town, the community and their history on the banks of the Wabash River.
“We’re real proud of our history,” he said. “We try to feature George D. Hay, founder of the Grand Ole Opry, who was born and raised here in Attica.”
In 2015, Hunt said Attica Heritage Days was incorporated as a non-profit organization and have just continued to grow ever since.
Asked for an estimate of how many people attend the celebration each year, Hunt said it’s difficult to tell how many people attend since it’s a free event, so there’s no tickets or anything to keep track of for total numbers.
“It’s just kind of a guessing game,” he said. “But it’s safe to say we had 3,000-5,000 people come through here last year as a rough guess.”
Another event that will be presented in conjunction with Attica Heritage days will be the Dresser Duck Race, a charity gaming event presented by Attica Main Street, Saturday, Sept. 16 at 3 p.m.
Participants need not be present to win. Tickets may be purchased from Paula at Attica Heritage Days until 1 p.m. on Saturday. Anyone 18 years of age or older can purchase a plastic duck (limit of 204 ducks per person) to be entered into the race. Ducks are $5 each or $25 for a 6-quack. Only purchased ducks of the 2,000 available will be included in the race. The number on your ticket will correspond with the number on the duck entered into the race. The cut-off for duck purchase will be 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 16th.
Ducks purchased before the cutoff time will be dropped into the Wabash River from the Paul Dresser Bridge at 3 p.m. They will race to the finish line — the boat ramp at Ouabache Park. First place grand prize to the winner with the corresponding ticket number is $1,000.
A Facebook post from Attica Main Street had this to say about the historical connections of the Dresser Duck Race:
“ Oh, the moonlight’s fair tonight along the Wabash,
From the fields there comes the breath of newmown hay.
Through the sycamores the candle lights are gleaming,
On the banks of the Wabash, far away.”
“Paul Dresser penned these lyrics, reminiscing about life near his childhood home along the Wabash. ‘On the Banks of the Wabash, Far Away’ became one of the best selling songs of the 19th century and was adopted by the Indiana General Assembly as the official state song on March 14, 1913. The bridge coming into Attica from Williamsport with that iconic church steeple scene of home is named for Paul Dresser. Attica Main Street has a great respect for the legacies of both the Wabash River and Paul Dresser. We are excited about this opportunity to host a fundraising event in Ouabache park that supports downtown revitalization and community building efforts and stays true to our vision of embracing an appreciation of the past, enjoying the present, and celebrating the future.”