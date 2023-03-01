Members of the Attica FFA Chapter presented a variety of activities at Attica High School last week in celebration of National FFA Week.
Eli French, Attica FFA Chapter Historian, outlined the activities the chapter presented during FFA Week.
French said the chapter presented an activity for students where they were asked to guess how many M&Ms were in a jar and connected the activity to agriculture in the process.
He said they also received a mayoral proclamation that morning from Attica Mayor Duane Roderick.
“Which was a fun thing for some of the members,” he said.
On Tuesday, French said the chapter took a field trip to help out with the Food Finders Food Bank in Lafayette.
He said it was a really engaging service event and he hopes they will be able to help out with the food bank again in the future.
Alec Bossaer, Attica FFA Chapter President, discussed some of the ways chapter members helped out at the food bank.
Bossaer said the chapter signed up for a two-hour shift to volunteer their time at the food bank.
He said they were inspired to do this by the National FFA Week’s National Days of Service.
Bossaer said about 21 members of the FFA took part in helping out at the food bank and they were split up into groups of seven to help out in different areas.
He said seven members were tasked with sorting and bagging grain; seven were asked to sort packaged food that wasn’t frozen such as cereal and canned foods; and the final group sorted frozen meats.
“It was a really engaging experience for all of our members,” Bossaer said. “We really got some insight on where agricultural waste goes. And we were feeding hundreds with the amount of food we were processing. We were told these would be given to areas where they would be distributed into backpack programs for schools around the area.”
Bossaer said these backpack programs provide food for kids whose parents might not be able to afford food or might not be there to feed them over the weekends.
Wednesday was “Drive Your Tractor to School Day.”
“Which is always an FFA classic,” French said. “It’s fun for the people who get to drive their big tractors to school.”
French said the chapter also incorporated junior high students into the FFA Week fun with an Ag Olympics event after lunch.
The chapter presented a teacher appreciation breakfast on Thursday.
French said the chapter also presented a miniature scavenger hunt during the lunch periods where participants were asked to find ag facts around the school and could turn them in for a prize.
Friday was the highlight of the week, French said.
The chapter presented the high school Ag Olympics Friday along with a pep session that allowed them to engage with the whole school.
French said students took part in several activities during the Ag Olympics including balancing an egg while walking, riding a fake horse around an obstacle course and other fun ag-themed activities.
The week was capped off with the chapter’s banquet on Saturday.
Asked how they thought this year had gone so far for the FFA chapter, French said it has been an incredibly productive year for the Attica FFA.
“We’ve had a lot more member involvement,” he said. “Just a lot more members in general have joined this year.”
He said they’ve had success in their forestry competitions and had a team go to state. He said they’ve also had success in their soils competitions as well.
“Overall, our community involvement has been more than years in the past, I believe,” he said. “It’s been beneficial to our school and to our members in general.”
French said the chapter currently has 33 members.
Looking beyond to the future, Bossaer said the chapter will be attending the District Leadership Contest and the FFA elementary petting zoo coming up soon.
Bossaer said a new activity the FFA chapter has planned for this summer is a swine show.
He said the fundraiser is an opportunity for members of the community to get some early practice showing for county fairs.
Bossaer said the show will be presented at the Fountain County Fairgrounds June 24 and will feature cash prizes, banners and trophies that all the participants can win.
“It kind of gives them a little bit of experience into what a county fair show is like,” he said. “It gives them the chance to get out their and learn their animal a little more and be prepared and potentially earn some prizes.”