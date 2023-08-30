Attica Consolidated School Corporation recently presented two Sagamore of Attica Awards.
The community Sagamore of Attica Award was presented to Tom Schmid. The award desription read: “The Schmid family is well-known in the halls of Attica Schools. Tom Schmid is not only a great ambassador of the Schmid family but also the entire Rambler Nation. From a star athlete to constant supporter of Attica Schools we are proud to recognize Mr. Tom Schmid!”
ACSC also recognized Nick Corduan with the Staff Staff Sagamore of Attica Award. The award description read: “‘Mr. C’ as he is known around Attica Schools serves as a teacher, STEM sponsor and Corporation Director of Technology. He selflessly gives his time to Attica CS to make sure students and staff have the safest, most up to date technology resources to enhance our learning environments.”