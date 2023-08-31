From Benton County Sheriff John Cox:
On Friday, August 25th at approximately 0330 hours the Benton County Dispatch Center received a call of a 31-year-old female who was found not breathing at 303 W. Vine Street in Oxford Indiana. The caller advised CPR was in progress. The Benton County Sheriffs Office, Oxford Fire and Benton County EMS were dispatched and responded. The female was transported to IU Medical Center in Lafayette where she was pronounced dead. The Tippecanoe County Coroner was then contacted by IU reference the death.
On scene, Benton County Sheriffs Deputies found probable cause to request a search warrant from the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office, for the residence at 303 W. Vine Street. Based on the results of that search warrant, Benjamin Elness, age 33, of 303 W. Vine Street in Oxford Indiana was arrested on the following charges.
• Possession of a controlled substance.
• Possession of paraphernalia.
• Neglect of a dependent (3)
• Dealing in a controlled substance causing death.
Benjamin Elness was transported and booked into the Benton County Jail. The Indiana Division of Child Services (DCS) placed 3 juveniles with a local family member.
During the investigation at 303 W. Vine Street, Benton County Sheriffs Deputies also developed information that led to a search warrant and arrest warrant being issued by the Benton County Prosecutors Office for Zachary Tyler Dustin, age 32, of 3351 E. James Way Court in Warsaw Indiana. Multiple law enforcement officers from law enforcement agencies in Kosciusko County, the Indiana State Police and the Deputies from the Benton County Sheriffs Office made entry into 3351 E. James Way Court.
Zachary Tyler Dustin was located inside the residence and taken into custody on the Benton County arrest warrant for the following.
• Dealing in a controlled substance causing death.
During the search of the residence, Kosciusko and Benton County Sheriff's Deputies located and collected several blue pills preliminarily identified as fentanyl, as well as a handgun. Dustin was also arrested by the Kosciusko County Sheriffs Office for the following.
• Outstanding warrant for failure to appear – felony.
• Possession of a controlled substance – cocaine or narcotic.
Dustin was transported and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail on criminal charges from both Benton and Kosciusko Counties. This case remains under investigation and questions should be directed to the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office the Kosciusko County Prosecutor's Office or the Tippecanoe County Coroners Office.