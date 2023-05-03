An area robotics/maker club is seeking new members.
Brian Walker, one of the club leaders, recently spoke with The Neighbor about the club and his hopes to bring in new members from the surrounding areas.
The club meets every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. year-round at Wilson Field, which is located close at 4264 S. 430 E. Kingman, Ind. There’s no cost to join and participate.
Walker said the club is independent and not affiliated with any school. They are a First Tech Challenge robotics club and they are a Boy Scout Venture Crew.
He said they have members from all around the surrounding areas including: North Vermilion, Southmount, North Montgomery, Fountain Central and Parke Heritage.
“We’re right in the kind of middle of nowhere where kids from all over participate,” he said. “We’ve even had kids from Illinois come over.”
Walker is trying to grow the club again.
Currently, he said, there are only three or four members active in the club.
Walker said they’ve haven’t actively recruited new members since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We used to have 10 kids every meeting before the pandemic,” he said. “So we’re revving it back up. We’re out of the pandemic and it’s time to get kids back into this.”
Walker said participating in the club gives students the chance to explore their ideas in a hands-on manner while gaining much needed practical experience.
“The cool thing is that a lot of times a kid has an idea and he wants to build it, but most of these kids, when they first start with us, they can’t even turn a screwdriver,” he said. “I don’t mean that to be mean, but they just have no practical, hands-on experience. A lot of kids are on a path to go to college and maybe they want to be a mechanical engineer or an electrical engineer, but they’ve never done anything. They’ve never soldered wire together or they’ve never welded up a vehicle or something. The way I look at it is: we give kids the opportunity to try things out, to build things and to learn skills.”
Walker said he learned how to weld from his grandfather, who was a dairy farmer.
“He fixed all of his own equipment,” he said. “If a big gear broke, he’d weld a new tooth on it, grind it out and off we’d go. He didn’t have time to mess around. So early on as a kid I got exposed to a lot of practical skills.”
Walker said when he was younger students were able to take classes like woodworking or welding or small engines as a class instead of needing to declare for a specific trade and devoting a significant portion of the day to training in that area.
“When I was a kid you could try different things,” he said. “It was just a regular class, one semester or two. A lot of kids don’t have that opportunity anymore, so we’re teaching kids how to weld, how to design things, how to use Computer Aided Design (CAD) to create something on the computer and then we have a 3D printer and we have a CNC router. Basically a full machine shop. The kids can actually create something of their own and bring it to life.”
Walker said he is trying to replicate a creative process from his own childhood where he would get old bikes, cut them up and make different things out of them.
He said this line of thinking contributed to a project the club has pretty much completed recently: the drift trike.
Walker said it’s an electric trike that club members are able to take out on the apron of the airport and use it to drift, turning the steering wheel the opposite way that you’re actually turning.
Another creation of the team were quad-copters.
“When I say we built them, we built them,” he said. “We 3D-printed the frame, we mounted the motor, we soldered up all the wires, the electronics, we programmed them. We programmed them to fly autonomous routes. We’ve done some really cool stuff.”
Walker said the club plans to take some of the items they’ve built into the schools around the area to show them what they were able to do.
Walker said the club has been pretty successful in competition.
He said they qualified to go to state for the robotics competition two times, including this year.
Walker said they have plans to install a solar power system on top of the shipping container they use as a workshop this year. He said members of the club wired the shipping container for power as part of their learning activities.
“We give kids a lot of practical experience that they normally wouldn’t get anywhere else,” he said.
Walker said a typical night for the club involves one of the two engineer leaders will teach on a subject like web programming, then they might build a little electronic circuit, then they will be working on installing the solar panels on the shipping container roof.
He said another project they are looking at doing is an electric four-wheeler using bike parts.
Walker said they meet in a hangar at the airport and the shipping container serves as their shop.
When they do get into the competition season, Walker said they have all kinds of robotic kits.
“Pretty much anything they can dream up to solve the challenge for that year,” he said. “We’ve got enough stuff to make 10 robots at the same time.”
Walker said since the club is year-round, it can appeal to students who involved with robotics clubs through their schools during the summer break.
“One cool thing we do is we meet year round,” he said. “We have a lot of fun making things and then using them. Flying the quad-copters or going out in the back and racing around our drift trike, we’re having a lot of fun.”
Walker and Glen Nemitz serve as leaders of the club. Both are engineers who work at Watchfire Signs in Danville.
Walker said he and Nemitz have been doing this for a long time.
He added that a couple of the other engineers from Watchfire have started similar clubs in Illinois.
Walker said anyone who is interested in joining club can give him a call at 765-295-1548. He asks that anyone interested call him in the evening hours.