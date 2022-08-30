Fountain Central High School graduate Jennifer L. Wright’s has a new book coming out next week.
Wright’s second novel, “Come Down Somewhere,” will be published Sept. 6.
The book follows Wright’s first novel “If It Rains,” which was published July 6, 2021 and is being published by Tyndale House Publishers. “Come Down Somewhere” will be available anywhere books are sold including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
Wright described “Come Down Somewhere” as a “historical fiction novel set against the Trinity Test in 1945.” The Trinity Test was the first detonation of a nuclear weapon as part of the Manhattan Project. The test took place in New Mexico.
“If It Rains” was set during the “Dust Bowl,” a period when severe dust storms assaulted the prairie lands of the U.S.
“Come Down Somewhere” centers around two girls, Olive and Jo, coming of age in 1945 and focuses on their friendship and how their lives are changing. Olive forced to leave her ranch home after the government takes it over to use it as the site of the Trinity Test. She moves to Alamogordo to live with her grandmother and meets Jo, whose father is an Army sergeant now working on the ranch. Neither girl knows what’s going on so their friendship is somewhat fraught and volatile.
“And everything kind of comes to a head on that fateful day of July 16 when the Trinity bomb actually explodes,” Wright said.
Wright has been writing for pretty much her entire life.
She earned her master’s degree in journalism and worked as a journalist before becoming an author.
Once her son was born and Wright was at home taking care of him she still had the desire to continue writing.
“So I thought ‘Let’s try writing a novel,’” she said. “I’ve always been drawn to historical fiction and when I started my first book we were living in southern New Mexico and I saw a bunch of dust storms roll in. The journalist in me got really curious about dust storms so I started researching them and that’s where the novel came from.”
While her exposure to dust storms sparked the idea for “If It Rains,” Wright said her proximity to where the Trinity Test took place helped inspire her plans for “Come Down Somewhere.”
“The area where I live in southern New Mexico is less than 100 miles from where the Trinity Test took place,” she said. “It’s a very big part of the local history here and I just felt like it wasn’t really an explored period of history, you don’t see a lot of historical fiction written about it. So I just felt like it was a story that needed to be told.”
“If It Rains” and “Come Down Somewhere” are Wright’s first forays into fiction writing.
Wright said she used many of the same skills she used when writing non-fiction as a she does when writing fiction.
“I actually use a lot of the same skills,” she said. “The same research skills because, even though it is fiction, you want to be as historically accurate as you can. I will say that writing fiction is way more fun. It’s way more creatively satisfying.”
Asked how her time at Fountain Central helped impact her lifelong love of writing, Wright pointed to one teacher in particular when it came to inspiring her literary passion.
“My junior or senior year, Mrs. [Lisa] Jones was my English teacher and she really sparked that literary passion in me,” she said. “I know that if it wouldn’t have been for her I know that I wouldn’t have turned into such a bookworm and being a bookworm definitely translated into the career I pursued in becoming an author.”
Wright encouraged any aspiring writers to just start writing and keep at it.
“I would just tell anyone who is aspiring to be a writer just to write,” she said. “I always tell people it is a marathon, it’s not a sprint. It honestly takes persistence just to keep writing, keep writing, keep writing. Never give up and read as much as you can because the more you read the better writer you’ll be.”