Mehaffy Farms recently recently received a Hoosier Homestead Award.
The farm dates back to 1881 and has remained in the same family since then.
The Hoosier Homestead Award Program recognizes families with farms that have been owned by the same family for 100 years or more.
Family member Rita Sharma outlined how the family farm was founded.
The roots of the farm began in 1853 with a journey that started in Preble County, Ohio in the dead of winter.
Sharma said the Mehaffy family came from central Ohio all the way across Indiana on a bobsled, crossing the Wabash River while it was covered in ice.
She said the story of the Mehaffy’s wintry journey was detailed in a newspaper article that a friend found in a family bible.
Sharma said the article didn’t say what inspired the family’s trek across Ohio and Indiana in the winter.
Sharma recalled how her grandfather would drive up near Pine Creek and say that was where the family first lived after relocating from Ohio. She said they lived up near Pence after that.
When the farm was first founded, Sharma suspects that they were likely focused on growing wheat.
Sharma said there were eight siblings in the family. Her grandfather, Carl, was the eldest sibling.
She said there were several land transactions up until the 1881 transfer when a distant relative passed away and the farm was transferred over into the Mehaffy family.
Sharma said the family still owns that land in Prairie Township as well as several hundred more acres that her grandfather acquired over the years.
She said the original farm is located in Prairie Township and goes from Williamsport to the west about 10 miles. Her grandfather, Carl, inherited the farm and it’s remained in the family ever since.
“It’s a nice heritage that we’ve done our best to maintain for the family,” Sharma said.
Sharma said it felt wonderful to receive the Hoosier Homestead Award.
“It was just absolutely wonderful,” she said. “I was so proud.”
Sharma said almost all of their children and grandchildren were present during the award ceremony.
“It was a nice piece of completion,” she said.
Sharma said the family has two more pieces of property that will be eligible for Hoosier Homestead Awards in the next three years.
Sharma spoke about her grandfather’s history before he inherited the family farm.
In the early 1900’s, Carl was a prosecuting attorney in Williamsport and was in a position to purchase farmland.
Sharma said her grandfather graduated from Williamsport High School and detailed how he would walk from out on the prairie into Williamsport, which was a trip of close to 15 miles, and stay in town during the week for school before walking back to the homestead on Friday. She suspects that he found room and board in Williamsport during the week.
Carl married Edna Haupt, who was from a well-to-do family. When Carl graduated from Indiana University, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He eventually became a lieutenant and was stationed in Dayton, Ohio.
Edna traveled to see Carl when he was stationed in Dayton and the two got married without anyone knowing about it. Sharma said they were married during a total eclipse of the sun.
Carl would later be stationed in the Panama Canal as part of the Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Corps and Edna joined him there.
Sharma said she has photos of Carl and Edna from their time at the Panama Canal. When the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Panama Canal came around, Sharma told her husband she wanted to visit it.
“So we went down there for the 100th anniversary and it was really, really cool,” she said. “It’s amazing how little has changed from the pictures from 100 years ago and how it looks today. It was a wonderful trip.”
Several other area farms have recently received the Hoosier Homstead Award. The Fountain County Neighbor will be featuring stories on them over the coming weeks.