Recently the family of Mehaffey Farms received a Hoosier Homestead Award. Mehaffey farms dates to 1881. Pictured from left to right are: front row: Ravi Walters- Sharma, Roen Sharma, Rita Sharma, Sage Walters- Sharma Back Row Dr. Kent Walters, Ben Potter, Dr. Om Sharma, Rich Potter, Reena Potter and Dr. Sean Sharma.

Mehaffy Farms recently recently received a Hoosier Homestead Award.

The farm dates back to 1881 and has remained in the same family since then.

