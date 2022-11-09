*Editor’s Note: The following are the unofficial tallies from the election night canvass. Results were taken from the Indiana Election Division’s website: https://enr.indianavoters.in.gov/site/index.html.
Fountain County
US Senator
Candidates
United States Senator From Indiana
R Todd Young 78.1% 3,890 Votes
D Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. 19.0% 944 Votes
L James M. Sceniak 2.9% 145 Votes
O Danny Niederberger (W/I) 0.0% 2 Votes
I Thomas Baer (W/I) 0.0% 0 Votes
I Phillip Beachy (W/I) 0.0% 0 Votes
I Haneefah Khaaliq (W/I) 0.0% 0 Votes
I David G. Storer (W/I) 0.0% 0 Votes
Ps Antonio Xavier Alvarez (W/I) 0.0% 0 Votes
US Representative
Candidates
United States Representative, Fourth District
R
Jim Baird 77.8% 1,529 Votes
D Roger D. Day 22.2% 436 Votes
United States Representative, Eighth District
R Larry D. Bucshon 79.7% 2,404 Votes
D Ray McCormick 17.9% 541 Votes
L Andrew Horning 2.4% 72 Votes
Secretary of State
Candidates
Secretary Of State
R Diego Morales 74.4% 3,679 Votes
D Destiny Wells 21.0% 1,038 Votes
L Jeffrey Maurer 4.7% 231 Votes
G David Wetterer (W/I) 0.0% 0 Votes
Dis Andrew Straw (W/I) 0.0% 0 Votes
Auditor of State
Candidates
Auditor Of State
R Tera K. Klutz 78.7% 3,916 Votes
D ZeNai Brooks 17.8% 885 Votes
L John Andrew Schick 3.5% 173 Votes
Treasurer of State
Candidates
Treasurer Of State
R Daniel Elliott 80.4% 3,998 Votes
D Jessica McClellan 19.6% 975 Votes
State Senator
Candidates
State Senator, District 23
R Spencer R. Deery 78.3% 3,888 Votes
D David A Sanders 21.7% 1,080 Votes
State Representative
Candidates
State Representative, District 013
R Sharon Negele 100.0% 3,545 Votes
State Representative, District 042
R Alan Morrison 84.4% 469 Votes
D Mark Spelbring 15.6% 87 Votes
Judge, Circuit Court
Candidates
Judge Of The Fountain Circuit Court, 61st Judicial Circuit
R Stephanie S. Campbell 100.0% 4,249 Votes
Judge, Superior Court
No election for Judge, Superior Court conducted in this county.
Prosecuting Attorney
Candidates
Prosecuting Attorney Of Fountain County, 61st Judicial Circuit
R Daniel L. Askren 100.0% 4,187 Votes
Judge, Small Claims Court
No election for Judge, Small Claims Court conducted in this county.
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Candidates
Fountain County Circuit Court Clerk
R PATRICIA M. (PATTY) SMITH 100.0% 4,331 Votes
County Auditor
No election for County Auditor conducted in this county.
County Recorder
Candidates
Fountain County Recorder
R NICOLE M. (Nikki) ALLEN 100.0% 4,323 Votes
County Treasurer
No election for County Treasurer conducted in this county.
County Sheriff
Candidates
Fountain County Sheriff
R TERRY R. HOLT 100.0% 4,336 Votes
County Coroner
No election for County Coroner conducted in this county.
County Surveyor
No election for County Surveyor conducted in this county.
County Assessor
Candidates
Fountain County Assessor
R MELISSA M. GRIFFIN 100.0% 4,295 Votes
County Commissioner
Candidates
Fountain County Commissioner, District 3
R TIMOTHY A. SHUMAKER 100.0% 4,243 Votes
County Council Member
Candidates
Fountain County Council, District 1
R JEFFREY L. FISHERO 87.2% 1,135 Votes
D MARK BERTOLINO 12.8% 167 Votes
Fountain County Council, District 2
R DALE A. WHITE 100.0% 1,253 Votes
Fountain County Council, District 3
R DENISE A. CROWDER 100.0% 1,061 Votes
Fountain County Council, District 4
R JAMES S MCKEE 100.0% 840 Votes
Township Assessor
No election for Township Assessor conducted in this county.
Township Trustee
Candidates
Cain Township Trustee, Fountain County
R TIFFANY N. BOWLING 100.0% 340 Votes
Davis Township Trustee, Fountain County
R NANCY TAYLOR 100.0% 142 Votes
Fulton Township Trustee, Fountain County
R KANDY PEACH 82.4% 140 Votes
D LESLIE PATTON 17.6% 30 Votes
Jackson Township Trustee, Fountain County
R COLBY IRELAND 80.5% 190 Votes
D JILL MILLER 19.5% 46 Votes
Millcreek Township Trustee, Fountain County
D MARY MCDANIEL NELSON 100.0% 135 Votes
Troy Township Trustee, Fountain County
R TROY STEWART 100.0% 1,078 Votes
Vanburen Township Trustee, Fountain County
D SAUNDRA OLDS 100.0% 368 Votes
Wabash Township Trustee, Fountain County
R NATHAN J. ROESNER 69.9% 193 Votes
D VICKIE S. DROLLINGER 30.1% 83 Votes
Township Board Member
Candidates
Davis Township Board Member, Fountain County
R MARK A. JONES 67.5% 131 Votes
D RALPH WOLF 32.5% 63 Votes
Fulton Township Board Member, Fountain County
D CHERYL HUEY 52.1% 61 Votes
D PETER NICKEL 47.9% 56 Votes
Jackson Township Board Member, Fountain County
R JAY GRUBBS 35.2% 180 Votes
R DAN HESLER 29.9% 153 Votes
R TODD R. SARVER 23.5% 120 Votes
D SHERRI VANHOOK 11.4% 58 Votes
Logan Township Board Member, Fountain County
D AMANDA DILL 66.5% 476 Votes
D CARRIE LEACH 33.5% 240 Votes
Shawnee Township Board Member, Fountain County
R JOHN ALLEN 62.9% 163 Votes
R SUE SPURLIN 37.1% 96 Votes
Troy Township Board Member, Fountain County
R ROSS HANKINS 56.8% 962 Votes
D TOM FREY 25.0% 424 Votes
D CRYSTAL SUE MITCHELL 18.2% 309 Votes
Vanburen Township Board Member, Fountain County
D JUDY BOOE 43.4% 385 Votes
D RACHEL FOSTER 31.1% 276 Votes
D DANIEL R. MOORE 25.5% 226 Votes
Wabash Township Board Member, Fountain County
D DENNIS R. ALLEN (W/I) 40.9% 150 Votes
D JOSEPH E. SUMMERS 29.7% 109 Votes
D WAYNE E. CROWDER 29.4% 108 Votes
City Clerk or Clerk/Treasurer
No election for City Clerk or Clerk/Treasurer conducted in this county.
City-County or City Common Council Member
No election for City-County or City Common Council Member conducted in this county.
Town Clerk-Treasurer
No election for Town Clerk-Treasurer conducted in this county.
Judge, Town Court
No election for Judge, Town Court conducted in this county.
Town Council Member
Candidates
Hillsboro Town Council Member, Fountain County
R JODY L. FISHERO 100.0% 124 Votes
School Board Member
Candidates
Attica School Board, Davis
N JILL MANDEVILLE 100.0% 911 Votes
Covington School Board, Fulton
N KEVIN CATES 100.0% 1,311 Votes
Covington School Board, Troy
N CHAD HERZOG 100.0% 1,351 Votes
Covington School Board, Wabash
N RYAN TOLLEY 100.0% 1,191 Votes
Fountain Attica School Board, Shawnee
N KELLY HILLER 100.0% 880 Votes
Southeast Fountain School Board, Millcreek
N KIM D. SOWERS 100.0% 1,424 Votes
Southeast Fountain School Board, Richland
N CRYSTAL K. BREWER 100.0% 1,428 Votes
Southeast Fountain School Board, Vanburen
N SCOTT MINICK 100.0% 1,346 Votes
Constable of Small Claims Court
No election for Constable of Small Claims Court conducted in this county.
Other
No election for Other conducted in this county.
Warren County
US Senator
Candidates
United States Senator From Indiana
R Todd Young 77.7% 2,187 Votes
D Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. 19.3% 544 Votes
L James M. Sceniak 2.9% 83 Votes
I Thomas Baer (W/I) 0.0% 0 Votes
I Phillip Beachy (W/I) 0.0% 0 Votes
I Haneefah Khaaliq (W/I) 0.0% 0 Votes
O Danny Niederberger (W/I) 0.0% 0 Votes
I David G. Storer (W/I) 0.0% 0 Votes
Ps Antonio Xavier Alvarez (W/I) 0.0% 0 Votes
US Representative
Candidates
United States Representative, Fourth District
R Jim Baird 80.3% 2,254 Votes
D Roger D. Day 19.7% 553 Votes
Secretary of State
Candidates
Secretary Of State
R Diego Morales 74.4% 2,077 Votes
D Destiny Wells 21.4% 596 Votes
L Jeffrey Maurer 4.2% 117 Votes
G David Wetterer (W/I) 0.0% 0 Votes
Dis Andrew Straw (W/I) 0.0% 0 Votes
Auditor of State
Candidates
Auditor Of State
R Tera K. Klutz 77.9% 2,177 Votes
D ZeNai Brooks 18.8% 526 Votes
L John Andrew Schick 3.2% 90 Votes
Treasurer of State
Candidates
Treasurer Of State
R Daniel Elliott 79.6% 2,225 Votes
D Jessica McClellan 20.4% 569 Votes
State Senator
Candidates
State Senator, District 23
R Spencer R. Deery 78.1% 2,175 Votes
D David A Sanders 21.9% 610 Votes
State Representative
Candidates
State Representative, District 013
R Sharon Negele 100.0% 2,199 Votes
Judge, Circuit Court
Candidates
Judge Of The Warren Circuit Court, 21st Judicial Circuit
R Hunter J. Reece 100.0% 2,458 Votes
Judge, Superior Court
No election for Judge, Superior Court conducted in this county.
Prosecuting Attorney
Candidates
Prosecuting Attorney Of Warren County, 21st Judicial Circuit
R Bonnie J. Adams 100.0% 2,432 Votes
Judge, Small Claims Court
No election for Judge, Small Claims Court conducted in this county.
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Candidates
Warren County Circuit Court Clerk
R DEBRA L. HIATT 100.0% 2,482 Votes
County Auditor
Candidates
Warren County Auditor
R Lori Heidenreich 100.0% 2,398 Votes
County Recorder
Candidates
Warren County Recorder
D MELLISA DRAKE 100.0% 1,436 Votes
County Treasurer
No election for County Treasurer conducted in this county.
County Sheriff
Candidates
Warren County Sheriff
R Anthony R. Pruitt 100.0% 2,506 Votes
County Coroner
Candidates
Warren County Coroner
R Justin Brummett 100.0% 2,462 Votes
County Surveyor
No election for County Surveyor conducted in this county.
County Assessor
Candidates
Warren County Assessor
R Jessie Kerst 100.0% 2,448 Votes
County Commissioner
Candidates
Warren County Commissioner, District 3
R John Comer 100.0% 2,441Votes
County Council Member
Candidates
Warren County Council, District 1
R Neil Ellis 100.0% 582 Votes
Warren County Council, District 2
R Matt Commons 100.0% 542 Votes
Warren County Council, District 3
R Ben Dispennett 100.0% 568 Votes
Warren County Council, District 4
R Dwain Akers 100.0% 754 Votes
Township Assessor
No election for Township Assessor conducted in this county.
Township Trustee
Candidates
Adams Township Trustee, Warren County
R Jerry McCoskey 100.0% 159 Votes
Medina Township Trustee, Warren County
R Dann Keiser 100.0% 174 Votes
Mound Township Trustee, Warren County
R Jill R. Fulton 100.0% 193 Votes
Pike Township Trustee, Warren County
R Christina A. Best 100.0% 266 Votes
Pine Township Trustee, Warren County
R Marcie Blessing 100.0% 186 Votes
Prairie Township Trustee, Warren County
R Danny Little 100.0% 62 Votes
Steuben Township Trustee, Warren County
D Carolyn L. Orr 100.0% 96 Votes
Warren Township Trustee, Warren County
D Kenny Green 100.0% 134 Votes
Washington Township Trustee, Warren County
R Danny R. Kincade 100.0% 607 Votes
Township Board Member
Candidates
Adams Township Board Member, Warren County
R David L. Richardson 36.4% 129 Votes
R Dwain R. "Doc" Cottingham 32.8% 116 Votes
D Lon S. Akers 30.8% 109 Votes
Jordan Township Board Member, Warren County
R Perry Conrad 44.4% 48 Votes
D LeAnn Conrad 27.8% 30 Votes
D JoEllen Hurt 27.8% 30 Votes
Liberty Township Board Member, Warren County
R Greg Grimmett 35.8% 232 Votes
R Raymie S. Houchens 25.9% 168 Votes
D Margaret J. Fink 21.1% 137 Votes
D Jerry High 17.1% 111 Votes
Medina Township Board Member, Warren County
R Regina Sundqvist 51.0% 152 Votes
D Joe Micon 22.1% 66 Votes
D Paul McPherson 14.4% 43 Votes
D Robin E Ray 12.4% 37 Votes
Mound Township Board Member, Warren County
R Byron L. Berger 34.1% 155 Votes
R JOHN R. FULTON 33.9% 154 Votes
R Marsha Fulton 31.9% 145 Votes
Pike Township Board Member, Warren County
D Judy Jackson 100.0% 161 Votes
Pine Township Board Member, Warren County
R Michael E. Booth 35.2% 139 Votes
R ROGER EBERLY 35.2% 139 Votes
R Darlene E. Schutter 29.6% 117 Votes
Prairie Township Board Member, Warren County
D Gary J. Larch 100.0% 33 Votes
Steuben Township Board Member, Warren County
R Maribeth Holland 37.3% 155 Votes
R Marsha Wagoner 35.9% 149 Votes
D Aaron Altman 18.3% 76 Votes
D Susan Dancing Star 8.4% 35 Votes
Warren Township Board Member, Warren County
R Beverly Morgan 60.9% 207 Votes
D Louise Jewell 20.9% 71 Votes
D Margy C Deverall 18.2% 62 Votes
Washington Township Board Member, Warren County
R Pat Foster 31.4% 490 Votes
R Samantha Hill 28.9% 451 Votes
D Kathy Hofmeister 17.7% 277 Votes
D Gloria A. Marlatt 11.7% 182 Votes
D Steve Pithoud 10.4% 162 Votes
City Clerk or Clerk/Treasurer
No election for City Clerk or Clerk/Treasurer conducted in this county.
City-County or City Common Council Member
No election for City-County or City Common Council Member conducted in this county.
Town Clerk-Treasurer
Candidates
Pine Village Town Clerk-Treasurer
D Nancy C. Kochell 100.0% 41 Votes
West Lebanon Town Clerk-Treasurer
R Cindy Williams 100.0% 145 Votes
Williamsport Town Clerk-Treasurer
R Michael D. Hutchison 100.0% 437 Votes
Judge, Town Court
No election for Judge, Town Court conducted in this county.
Town Council Member
Candidates
Pine Village Town Council Member, At Large
R Caleb J. Stamm 36.2% 38 Votes
R Rita Stringer 33.3% 35 Votes
R Jim Blinn 30.5% 32 Votes
State Line Town Council Member, At Large
R Russell Rudolph 57.1% 16 Votes
D Greg Robison 42.9% 12 Votes
West Lebanon Town Council Member, At Large
R James J. Kiger 35.5% 125 Votes
R Marty Kutsenkow 33.5% 118 Votes
R David W. Moody 31.0% 109 Votes
Williamsport Town Council Member, At Large
R W. Brian Jordan 28.2% 353 Votes
R Jim Lanham 25.9% 325 Votes
R Paul Coffman 25.1% 315 Votes
D Randy H. Wurtsbaugh 20.8% 260 Votes
School Board Member
Candidates
Benton Community School Board, District B (Benton, Tippecanoe, Warren)
N Scott Robertson 100.0% 156 Votes
Benton Community School Board, District C (Benton, Tippecanoe, Warren)
N Amy M Kottkamp 54.7% 105 Votes
N CHAD TOLEN 45.3% 87 Votes
Covington School Board, Fulton
N KEVIN CATES 100.0% 140 Votes
Covington School Board, Troy
N CHAD HERZOG 100.0% 149 Votes
Covington School Board, Wabash
N RYAN TOLLEY 100.0% 131 Votes
Msd School Board, Liberty & Pine Twps
N Brooke Max 100.0% 1,617 Votes
Msd School Board, Pike & Jordan Twps
N GARY D. GREENWOOD 100.0% 1,690 Votes
Msd School Board, Steuben & Kent Twps
N Shawn Allison 100.0% 1,695 Votes
Constable of Small Claims Court
No election for Constable of Small Claims Court conducted in this county.
Other
No election for Other conducted in this county.