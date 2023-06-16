The Friends of Ernie Pyle WWII Museum honored all Veterans throughout the weekend event of the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall conducted recently, according to information provided. On the morning of June 10 Veterans in attendance were honored during a program by the Friends of Ernie Pyle as well as VNA and Hospice of the Wabash Valley.
There were 46 men and women in attendance represented 343 years of cumulative service in a military uniform. Over the course of the weekend more than 600 Veterans visited the Wall in Dana. In attendance for the program were, in no particular order: U.S. Air Force- Lori Porter, Cory Zimmerman, Kimberly Crone, Dean Strohm, John Asher (also USMC). U.S. Marine Corps-Victor Harris, Todd Myers, Wayne Baldwin, Bob Rogers, David Beel, Amy Sandoval, Jimmy Sandoval. U.S. Navy- Doc Russo, William Hilton, James Kiger, and Ron Helderman U.S. Army-Gale Beard, Steven Neice, Larry Wilson, Meredith Addison, Francis Murphy, Dennis Bryant, Paul Meadlo, Jr., Charles J. (Jim) Hendrix, Rock Weatherly, Paul Falls, Robert Gibbons, Mike Pearman, Gary Randall, Richard Reed, Glenn Kiger, Helen Jones, Robert Jones, Rex Pillow, Dennis Falls, Curtis Hicks, James Robinson, John Fredrick Robertson, Francis Mediate, Sr., Rick Chubb, Don Albright, Eric Perry, Richard Hollingsworth, Sonny Douglas.
The Ernie Pyle WWII Museum is located at 120 Briarwood Ave., Dana, IN. Museum hours (EST) are Fridays and Saturdays from 10 AM-5 PM and Sundays from 1-4 PM through Veterans Day weekend.
Hometowns of Veterans listed:
Lori Porter, Hillsdale, IN; Cory Zimmerman, Avon, IN; Kimberly Crone, Cayuga , IN; Dean Strohm, Clinton, IN; John Asher, Clinton, IN; Doc Russo, Melbourne, FL; William Hinton, IN; James Kiger, Clinton, IN; Ron Helderman, Marshall, IN; Victor Harris, Hillsdale, IN; Todd Myers, Hillsdale, IN; Wayne Baldwin, Montezuma, IN; Bob Rogers, Terre Haute, IN; David Beel, West Terre Haute, IN; Amy Sandoval, Clinton, IN
Jimmy Sandoval, Clinton IN; Gale Beard, Clinton, IN; Steven Neice, Terre Haute, IN; Larry Wilson, Clinton, IN; Meredith Addison, Hillsdale, IN; Francis Murphy, Rosedale, IN; Dennis Bryant, Danville, IL; Paul Meadlo, Jr. , Clinton, IN; Charles (Jim) Hendrix, Clinton, IN
Rock Weatherly, Covington, IN; Paul Falls, Clinton, IN; Robert Gibbons, Clinton, IN; Mike Pearman, Hillsdale, IN; Gary Randall, Chrisman, IL; Richard Reed, Clinton, IN; Glenn Kiger, Rockville, IN; Helen Jones, Terre Haute, IN; Robert Jones, Terre Haute, IN; Rex Pillow, Thomasboro, IL; Dennis Falls, Kansas City, MO; Curtis Hicks, Covington, IN; James Robinson, Clinton, IN
John Frederick Robertson, Terre Haute, IN; Francis Mediate, Sr., Blanford, IN; Rick Chubb, Hillsdale, IN; Don Albright, Clinton, IN; Eric Perry, Terre Haute, IN; Richard Hollingsworth, Clinton, IN; Sonny Douglas, Attica, IN.