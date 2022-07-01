The Illiana Antique Power Association has planned the annual Antique Power Exhibition for July 15-17.
The event will be at 944 @. Briscoe Road, Williamsport. The event will be from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. July 15-16 and from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. July 17.
It will feature International Harvester tractors and engines. There will be a daily parade at 2 p.m. Tractor games will be at 10 a.m. July 16. A church service will be at 8 a.m. July 17. A kiddie pedal tractor parade will be at 1 p.m. with an 11 a.m. registration.
There is a gate fee.
Things to see and do include gas engines, steam engines, woodworking, tractors, farm machinery, corn shelling, threshing, grist mill, historic village, railroad museum, blacksmith, sawmill, half-mile miniature operating railroad, old cars and trucks, quilters cottage and a flea market.
The club showgrounds are in the Pine Creek Valley, eight miles south of Boswell or 12 miles north of Attica on U.S. 41 and then east on Warren County Road 650.
For more information contact President/flea market/tractors - David Hobbs, 765-714-8396, camping - Adam Krichbaum - illianacamping@gmail.com
Other events coming later this year include the fall festival Sept. 17, History Day, Sept. 23 and Christmas in the Village Dec. 2-3. More information can be found at illianaantiquepower.com