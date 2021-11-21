The Friends of the Library and Learning Center of Warren County will be hosting the annual Christmas Open House at the Williamsport Public Library & Learning Center, according to information provided.
The event will be from 4-7 p.m. Dec. 9.
“The Holiday Open House is an old-fashioned, but wonderful way to start the Christmas Holiday season,” said director Chris Brown. “It’s an informal way to celebrate the holidays with those friends, family, neighbors, or coworkers you will not actually be spending the big day with, and puts you in the holiday spirit.”
Brown said the first open house was in 2002, with only a few decorated trees and cookies and punch. It has grown to nearly 20 themed trees ranging from three-foot trees to 14-foot trees. There will be live entertainment. Local musician Burt Etchison and his quartet will be performing traditional Christmas music and easy Jazz from 4-6 p.m. At 6 p.m. the Wabash River Strings Dulcimer group will perform until 7 p.m. and they want the children to play along.
Santa will be available for pictures, a treat and to listen to the children tell him what they really want for Christmas. Mrs. Claus will be read “T’was the night before Christmas”. There will be cookie decorating and crafts for the children. There will also be door prizes.
The Library and Learning Center has been spruced up a bit during this difficult season where they could not have the open house last year. The library has a new metal roof, new LED lights, new sidewalks with handrails on the steps, a new digital sign in front of the library, new computers, a new drop box, parking lot sealed, repainted and cleaned the carpets. In the children’s library it has been revamped with a new 75” 4K smart TV with 5.1 surround sound and new 4k Blu-ray player, new handicap bathroom in the children’s library and redesigned floor plan, a permanent area for the Friends’ book sale, a new 75-gallon aquarium and meet Qinglong, a 42-foot green Chinese dragon.
“We can’t wait to show if off,” Brown said.