Benton County - On Feb. 14, Trooper Stanton concluded an investigation which resulted in the arrest of Kenneth Lanoue, 30, of Ambia, IN. Trooper Stanton began his investigation after receiving information that Lanoue was dealing methamphetamine, according to information from Indiana State Police.
After further investigation, Trooper Stanton was able to use various investigative techniques to verify the information that he received. Trooper Stanton applied for and was granted a search warrant for 305 E. Elm St. Ambia.
On Feb. 14, Trooper Stanton, with the assistance of other troopers from the Lafayette Post, served the search warrant at Lanoue's residence. During a search of the residence, troopers located 13 long guns, 8 handguns, suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia. While troopers were checking the firearms, they located one that had a removed serial number.
Lanoue was not at the residence at the time troopers served the search warrant. Lanoue was later located by Fountain County Sheriff’s Department and Attica Police Department, and he was transported to Benton County Jail by a trooper from the Lafayette Post.
Arrested and preliminary charges for Kenneth Lanoue, 30, Ambia, are: Dealing Methamphetamine – Level 3 Felony; Possession of a Firearm with a Removed Serial Number – Level 5 Felony; Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 6 Felony; Possession of Marijuana – Class A Misdemeanor; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Class A Misdemeanor.
Trooper Stanton was assisted by troopers from the Lafayette Post, Fountain County Sheriff’s Department, Warren County Sheriff's Department, and Attica Police Department.