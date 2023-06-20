Some people want to be a 4-H Fair Queen from a young age while others need some persuasion before entering such a contest.
It was a little of both for Allyson Thornsbrough who won the 2023 title in Warren County on Monday night.
“I had no real desire to enter,” she said after the event was over. “I had only gone to a couple of them over the years. I only entered because Meghan [Beyer, the 2022 queen] said I should. She and Kaitlyn [Blessing, a member of the program committee] thought it would be good for me, so I went ahead and entered.”
Thornsbrough did admit that as a 7-year-old, she wanted to be a princess, “so maybe this is the 7-year-old in me coming out,” she said with a smile.
The clinching argument appeared to be that her friends thought she would gain in confidence if she entered with Thornsbrough admitting that she is a shy person and hoping this will help her get over it.
She was in competition with four other candidates, Abigail Clem, Isabelle Puterbaugh, Janiah Haymon and Ellen McDonald with all five planning on or already attending colleges in Indiana.
The pageant started with all five young women introducing themselves while attired in Warren County t-shirts and jeans.
They later reappeared on stage in business wear of their choice that saw them draw a word from a fish bowl and then give a short response on what that word meant to them.
Lastly, the five came on stage dressed in formal wear, also of their choice, where they walked the runway for the judges.
That group then met to consider what they had seen on the night and what they had heard from the candidates earlier in the day in one-on-one meetings not viewed by the audience.
During their considerations, other 4-H members came up on stage for a fashion review and displayed clothes they had made for various apparel contests.
Throughout the entire time the judges were in deliberations, the five candidates sat on the stage, bravely smiling at the audience.
Finally, Ethan Foxworthy, the emcee on the night, arrived at the podium to announce the results.
Clem heard her name called twice in a row, once as Miss Congeniality as voted on by the candidates themselves and then as the second runner-up.
Foxworthy then said Haymon was the first runner-up for the title, and after a dramatic pause that saw the remaining three candidates holding hands, he announced that Thornsbrough was the 2023 queen.
By winning the contest, Thornsbrough becomes an Indiana State Fair Queen candidate and adds new time commitments to an already busy schedule that has her working multiple jobs this summer and going to college in the fall.
“Before the contest, my mom said ‘You know if you win, you’ll be really busy,’” Thornsbrough said. “I know I will be, but I’ll just have to make it happen.”
Continuing to look ahead, she described her goals as queen.
“I want to be a better person when this is over,” she explained. “This will always be home and I want to be a role model for the community.”
Lastly, Thornsbrough said she is looking forward to all the things she will get to do in the next year, many of which she admits she has no idea about, “I’ll learn. I’ll experience new things and I’ll meet new people. I’m looking forward to it.”