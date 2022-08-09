 INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 8, 2022 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing in two outreach and education efforts for farmers, including those who are new to farming or who have been historically underserved by USDA programs, according to information from USDA.

USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) is investing $10 million for agriculture-oriented taxpayer education as well as $4.5 million in outreach for the Conservation Reserve Program’s Transition Incentives Program (CRP TIP), which helps with access to land for beginning and socially disadvantaged farmers. Both efforts help advance equity and access to USDA programs and agriculture.  

Trending Food Videos