WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2023 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) encourages urban producers, innovative producers and other stakeholders to virtually attend the fourth public meeting of the Federal Advisory Committee for Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production (Committee) on Feb. 23, according to information from USDA.

“Since last year, the Federal Advisory Committee has been a source of valuable, on the ground information and recommendations for USDA,” said Terry Cosby, Chief of USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), which houses USDA’s Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production (OUAIP). “This meeting will help us better serve urban and innovative producers and their communities.”

