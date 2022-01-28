If you are involved with growing corn and soybeans, you have probably been pitched one or more of these products that purport to unlock your soil’s natural fertility and thus allow you to cut way back on fertilizer inputs. The majority of these products are biostimulants which are materials that when applied to plants will increase nutrient uptake, tolerance to stress and/or crop quality. There is a wide array of these products currently being marketed, but most fit somewhere in these two groups:
• Microbes (and some of the products flat out admit their microbes are dead) or microbial by-products. Adding microbes to a crop field is certainly nothing outlandish. It has long been an accepted practice to inoculate legume crop seeds with the appropriate species of rhizobium bacteria to insure there is enough bacteria present to infect the plant roots and form a symbiotic nitrogen fixing relationship with the crop.
• Humic acid and/or fulvic acid. These are the two substances believed to give soil organic matter its most important properties that are so beneficial to plant growth. The theory here being that it would be too expensive to truck in 10 tons of peat moss per acre but we might be able to get most of the same benefits by applying a few pounds of what we believe to be the most active ingredients of organic matter. The “essence” of organic matter so to speak.
Some questions a farmer might have about these products: Do they work? Are they worth the cost of purchase and application? Do they actually do anything or are they snake oil? Let me begin my attempt to answer these questions by posing another, related question. In theory, is it possible these products might improve crop yield? These are substances that when present in the soil are known to be associated with improved plant health. Therefore, it seems reasonable to assume that adding more of these substances to the soil might be beneficial. Consider nitrogen, perhaps the most important of all the crop nutrients. A good Indiana soil with an organic matter content of 3% will contain roughly 6000 lbs. of nitrogen per acre in the top 7 inches. The problem is that only about 60 lbs. of this nitrogen will become available to the crop each year. This nitrogen exists in an organic form that must be mineralized by microbes to be available for uptake by a plant. If we can boost a soil’s microbial population, then we can speed up the process of mineralization and more nitrogen will be available to the crop this year. So, back to the question: Is it possible, at least in theory, that biostimulants might improve crop yield? I’m telling you, there’s a chance.
But what about in practice? Do these products improve crop yield? Purdue agronomists, Jim Camberato and Bob Nielsen along with their counterparts in other states have been testing a number of these products over the course of several years. In general, their findings do not support the claims of the products being tested. Positive responses are few and far between and when they do occur, are generally small. Dr. Camberato’s advice for farmers considering these products is to ask for enough product so that you can do your own strip research trials. With a yield monitor and a few flags, it is possible to do some relatively simple trials that can determine whether there is yield benefit or not. If anyone reading this article is considering some strip trials and would like assistance, contact me via email at charles6@purdue.edu I would be happy to work closely with a few local farmers to look at the value of these products. I can get you help with the design of the trial as well as providing some scouting, in-season crop health maps and soil and/or plant tissue testing.