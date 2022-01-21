Fertilizer and pesticides are two extremely important farm inputs that are being held up by supply chain delays and it is still uncertain if the worst is behind us. Commodity prices are strong enough to ensure high demand for these inputs so look for supply to continue to be outpaced by demand.
Nitrogen – Anhydrous ammonia price is up 208% from a year ago. In light of this, it is important to be judicious in determining application rates. A very good resource to utilize is the Nitrogen Management Guidelines compiled by Camberato, Nielsen and Quinn of Purdue’s agronomy department. The online version of this publication which was updated in October 2021 can be found here: https://thekernel.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/NitrogenMgmt.pdf
In order to make use of the tables in this publication, you will need know what you are paying for a pound of N (or at least make a good estimate) as well as what you will be able to sell a bushel of corn for after harvest. I would recommend running through a number of scenarios using corn prices ranging from $4.75 - $5.75 per bushel.
Phosphorus and Potassium – When comparing December 2021 prices to December 2020 prices, MAP is up 85% and potash is up 124%. The traditional approach followed by many producers, is to build soil test levels for P and K into an optimum range and once that level is achieved, annually apply enough to offset what will be taken off in the grain. If you have followed this approach and have soil test levels in the optimum range, you have the luxury of being able to postpone P & K application for one or more seasons without risk of yield reduction. If you are in this position then take advantage and divert that money to other inputs.
Herbicides- Supplies will be tight and especially tight for glyphosate and glufosinate. If you are using the Xtend, XtendFlex or Enlist systems, be prepared for the possibility that you will not be able to get your hands on the amounts of Roundup or Liberty that you want. Some of the herbicides that have seen sales taper off in recent years may see a resurgence. For example: Clethodim as a grass herbicide in soybeans and Rimsulfuron for grass control in corn are two very effective herbicides that merit another look. For a detailed discussion on planning for weed control in a season of herbicide shortages, see the publication by Purdue weed scientists Johnson, Zimmer and Young found here: https://extension.entm.purdue.edu/newsletters/pestandcrop/article/herbicide-shortage-how-to-plan-for-the-2022-growing-season/
What I can write about this topic is essentially filler and fluff. The links in this article are where the real high value information can be found. I realize the links are long and not everyone has access to reliable internet. If you need a printed copy of these articles call me at the extension office at 765-762-3231. If you do have a good internet connection but have difficulty with the links, send me an email at charles6@purdue and I can respond with an email containing direct links.