STATEHOUSE (Aug. 17, 2023) – The Basinger Farm in Fountain County recently received the Hoosier Homestead Centennial Award for being in operation since 1918, according to State Rep. Alan Morrison (R-Brazil) and State Sen. Spencer Deery (R-West Lafayette) in a news release.
"Family farms represent so much of Indiana's history and the best of what this state has to offer," Morrison said. "Families like this deserve recognition for their enduring commitment to our agricultural industry."
Farms owned and maintained by the same family for 100, 150 and 200 years can qualify for centennial, sesquicentennial or bicentennial Hoosier Homestead awards.
"The Basinger Farm is an amazing example of Hoosier farmers' perseverance," Deery said. "The agriculture industry contributes $35.1 billion to Indiana's economy, and I am happy to see the families who help make our state strong receive the recognition they deserve."
The farm family was among 103 awardees recently recognized at the Indiana State Fair for their commitment to agriculture.
Hoosier Homestead award ceremonies are conducted yearly in the spring and summer to commemorate farm families for their legacies and contributions to Indiana's agriculture industry. Since the program started in 1976, the state has honored more than 6,000 farms with this designation.
For more information on the Hoosier Homestead Award Program and to nominate a farm, visit in.gov/isda. Nominations for the March 2024 ceremony are due by Nov. 1.