food-satisfaction-july-cfi.png

Consumers who report they are most satisfied with their food consumption also spend the lowest share of their incomes on food, according to the July 2023 Consumer Food Insights Report. The report’s July survey also asked consumers how they feel about beef from cattle compared to three meet alternatives: plant-based, cell-cultured and lab-grown.

The survey-based report out of Purdue University’s Center for Food Demand Analysis and Sustainability (CFDAS) assesses food spending, consumer satisfaction and values, support of agricultural and food policies and trust in information sources. Purdue experts conducted and evaluated the survey, which included 1,200 consumers across the U.S.

