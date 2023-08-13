WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Indiana farmland prices once again hit record highs in 2023, according to the recent Purdue Farmland Value and Cash Rents Survey. Statewide, the average price of top-quality farmland averaged $13,739 per acre, up 7.3% from June 2022. Average- and poor-quality farmland increased 5.8% and 0.7% to $11,210 and $8,689 per acre, respectively, according to information from Purdue.

“While farmland prices reached a new peak in 2023, the appreciation rate from 2022 to 2023 was much lower than the record-high price growth observed between 2021 and 2022,” said Todd H. Kuethe, the Schrader Endowed Chair in Farmland Economics and the survey’s author. “Farm incomes and liquidity are playing a role in boosting price growth; however, rising interest rates continue to put downward pressure on purchases financed through mortgages.”

