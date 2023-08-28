FRANKLIN, Ind. – Purdue Agriculture’s Indiana Sheep and Wool Market Development Council (IN S&W) and the Indiana Sheep Association (ISA) are jointly sponsoring the annual Hoosier Sheep Symposium Sept. 23 at Franklin College. Sheep health and agrivoltaics will be among the topics explored by expert speakers at the event, according to information from the council.
“We are very excited about the program we have put together for this year’s symposium,” said ISA President Jane Smith. “It is a great mix of pertinent topics impacting the Indiana sheep industry. I hope you can join us.”
Registration for the event can be found on the ISA website, www.indianasheep.com, in electronic and print format. Lunch, included in the $30 registration fee, will be in the Napolitan Student Center in the Branigin Room, where afternoon sessions will also take place.
The Indiana Sheep Association is one of the oldest livestock organizations in Indiana. It was originally founded as the Indiana Wool Growers Association in 1876 to encourage local shepherds to come together to share ideas and expertise, to promote lamb and wool in the state, and to educate our communities about the value of sheep and the sheep industry.
The Indiana Sheep and Wool Market Development Council was created to support educational, promotional and research efforts involving sheep in Indiana. Funds for the council are collected from the sale of all sheep in Indiana — 0.5% of the net market price of each sheep sold. All funds collected by stockyards, sale managers, producers and others should be sent to the council’s business office at Purdue. More information is on the program’s website: https://indianasheep.com/checkoff.php.