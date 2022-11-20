With the 2023 legislative session around the corner, health advocates continue to push the General Assembly to do more to reduce Indiana’s smoking rate, which costs the state $3.4 billion in healthcare costs annually, by increasing the cigarette tax.

Bryan Hannon, the American Cancer Society government relations director for Indiana, emphasized the need to discuss an increase to the state’s cigarette tax, which at 99 cents-per-pack is the 39th-lowest tax rate in the country.

